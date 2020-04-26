New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideFinal Fantasy 7 Remake guide
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Final Fantasy 7 Remake guide

Alien: Isolation is $2 on Steam for Alien Day

Celebrate Alien Day with one of the franchise's most terrifying video games, because Alien: Isolation is $2 on Steam until the end of Monday.
Ozzie Mejia
8

Watch where you step, because you never know what could be lurking nearby. If you're marooned out in space, you never know what dangerous thing could be waiting to bring you to a violent end. In the case of Amanda Ripley, daughter of Ellen Ripley, that thing is a terrifying Xenomorph, ready to pounce at even the slightest sound of movement. That's been the award-winning premise behind Alien: Isolation and it remains a favorite of Alien fans. However, there are a few people out there who might not have played this modern horror classic from Sega and The Creative Assembly. Fortunately for them, there's never been a better time to jump in, because today is Alien Day!

Alien Day is a celebration of all things Alien that has taken place on April 26, starting back in 2016. The Alien Day date is a reference to the setting of the original Alien motion picture, Acheron, the LV-426 moon. While it primarily celebrates the Alien movies, the day also honors various supplemental material like comic books and, yes, video games.

So for this year's Alien Day, Alien: Isolation is available on Steam for its lowest price ever. PC owners have until the end of Monday to pick up Alien: Isolation for just two bucks! There's a substantial amount of DLC for the game, so if you're looking for the whole package, that's also on sale. The full Alien: Isolation Collection is running for $12.49, 75 percent off the original price. There's also a full bundle that collects all of Alien: Isolation, its DLC, the Alien vs. Predator Collection, and the Aliens Colonial Marines Collection. (The latter is very much not Alien: Isolation, so buyer beware.)

Shacknews came to enjoy Alien: Isolation when it first released. Let's go back to our original review.

If you're playing Alien: Isolation for the first time, allow us to blow the dust off of our original Alien: Isolation walkthrough and guide to help you along the way. The Alien: Isolation Steam sale in only running for today and Monday. If you're looking for the console version, it's also on sale for Nintendo Switch, albeit for a significantly more expensive price.

Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    April 26, 2020 1:10 PM

    Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Alien: Isolation is $2 on Steam for Alien Day

    • Sailor of Fortune legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      April 26, 2020 2:08 PM

      That's still 6X more than I paid for it!

    • rms legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      April 26, 2020 5:14 PM

      ACM is a decent game peeps, get it!

      • rms legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        April 26, 2020 5:21 PM

        Annnd I'm still disappointed that the 2nd AVP game (by Monolith) just never made the transition to digital. I recall enjoying it, but remember almost no details. It really needs to be rereleased.

      • PenicillinX57 legacy 10 years
        reply
        April 26, 2020 5:22 PM

        Isolation is a good game. Colonial Marines is a dumpster fire.

      • GloriousCow legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        April 26, 2020 5:38 PM

        are any of the DLC must haves?

        • rms legacy 10 years mercury super mega
          reply
          April 26, 2020 5:49 PM

          If you're buying ACM now, get the $6 ACM bundle, *or* the Aliens Bundle which includes the ACM bundle. The one DLC must-have is the Bug Hunt pack (included in the bundle): This is playable alone, which I found very enjoyable to see how long I could last, or as a 4player coop. There is a steam group for the game which you can opt-in for coop notices, I'll add it in a bit.

          BTW I easily found warez for AVP2 (easy google) & will try it later, hope it works!

          • GloriousCow legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
            reply
            April 26, 2020 5:51 PM

            oh you're talking about Colonial Marines. nah i'm still bitter about that shit

        • rms legacy 10 years mercury super mega
          reply
          April 26, 2020 5:54 PM

          For Alien Isolation, there's one DLC where you play the original Ripley and get to see a small bit of the Nostromo. You'd certainly want that one

    • rms legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      April 26, 2020 6:18 PM

      Memory: The Origins of Alien https://www.imdb.com/title/tt8974964/
      I've never heard of this documentary, looks great

      • shackwack legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        April 26, 2020 10:51 PM

        good god almighty, thanks for sharing this.........instantly rented for 4bux on amazon! Perfect to go with my 2 dolla Alien Isolation UNFFF

Hello, Meet Lola