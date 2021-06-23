New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of QuakeCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Aliens: Fireteam Elite release date announced, pre-orders open

Cold Iron Studios and Focus Home Interactive are aiming to redeem the action shooter end of the Alien franchise this August.
TJ Denzer
4

The Alien franchise is in… a not-so-good state in regards to action games. Alien: Isolation is great, but the last time we had an action game in this beloved franchise was Aliens: Colonial Marines and that game broke a lot of hearts. Earlier this year, publisher Focus Home Interactive and developer Cold Iron Studios revealed they aim to redeem the action-shooter facet of the Alien series and it looks like they’re set to show us what they can do soon. Aliens: Fireteam Elite has been given an August release date and pre-orders for the game are open now.

Focus Home Interactive and Cold Iron Studios revealed the release date and pre-order info for Aliens: Fireteam Elite on the game’s YouTube channel on June 23, 2021. The game is slated to arrive on August 24, 2021, coming to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC via Steam. Pre-order bonuses were also announced for the game. If you lock into Aliens: Fireteam Elite before its launch, you’ll get cosmetic bonuses such as a Chestburster emote, Bandana accessory, Digital Red Camo weapon skin, and various weapon decals.

It should be noted that this is the same game that was announced in February earlier this year, but back then it was just called Aliens: Fireteam. Taking place 23 years after the events of the original Alien trilogy, Aliens: Fireteam Elite is a third-person shooter that will drop a squad of players into various hostile zones to desperately fight to eliminate an “evolving Xemomorph threat”.

A look at the trailer above shows us that there will be plenty of different types of Xenomorphs outside of the typical deadly and ravenous creatures we’re used to in the films. Players will also be able to vary their roles between five unique classes, each with their own upgradeable trees of perks and special abilities. Add an arsenal of over 30 weapons and 70 mods to this and you should be able to arm up proper with your buds to take on the Xenomorph hives… theoretically.

With an August 24 release date set for Aliens: Fireteam Elite, we’ll look forward to seeing more of what this game has in store for us in the coming months. Stay tuned right here at Shacknews for further details, or check out the game's website for the latest known info.

News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    June 23, 2021 8:47 AM

    TJ Denzer posted a new article, Aliens: Fireteam Elite release date announced, pre-orders open

    • redshak legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      June 23, 2021 8:55 AM

      It might be actually impossible to be excited for a game like this

      • JohnnyChugs
        reply
        June 23, 2021 9:01 AM

        Fireteam Elite couldn't possibly be worse than Aliens: Colonial Marines was when it came out is the optimistic hope I tell myself every time I see it, but I really, *really* want this to be better than just "not launch day Colonial Marines".

        • redshak legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          June 23, 2021 9:18 AM

          There are so many bad Alien games.

          I guess isolation is the beat but even it I never Finished it because it’s like 35 hours of go to medical lab x now to hanger y now to maintenance tunnel z

Hello, Meet Lola