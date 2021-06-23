Aliens: Fireteam Elite release date announced, pre-orders open Cold Iron Studios and Focus Home Interactive are aiming to redeem the action shooter end of the Alien franchise this August.

The Alien franchise is in… a not-so-good state in regards to action games. Alien: Isolation is great, but the last time we had an action game in this beloved franchise was Aliens: Colonial Marines and that game broke a lot of hearts. Earlier this year, publisher Focus Home Interactive and developer Cold Iron Studios revealed they aim to redeem the action-shooter facet of the Alien series and it looks like they’re set to show us what they can do soon. Aliens: Fireteam Elite has been given an August release date and pre-orders for the game are open now.

Focus Home Interactive and Cold Iron Studios revealed the release date and pre-order info for Aliens: Fireteam Elite on the game’s YouTube channel on June 23, 2021. The game is slated to arrive on August 24, 2021, coming to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC via Steam. Pre-order bonuses were also announced for the game. If you lock into Aliens: Fireteam Elite before its launch, you’ll get cosmetic bonuses such as a Chestburster emote, Bandana accessory, Digital Red Camo weapon skin, and various weapon decals.

It should be noted that this is the same game that was announced in February earlier this year, but back then it was just called Aliens: Fireteam. Taking place 23 years after the events of the original Alien trilogy, Aliens: Fireteam Elite is a third-person shooter that will drop a squad of players into various hostile zones to desperately fight to eliminate an “evolving Xemomorph threat”.

A look at the trailer above shows us that there will be plenty of different types of Xenomorphs outside of the typical deadly and ravenous creatures we’re used to in the films. Players will also be able to vary their roles between five unique classes, each with their own upgradeable trees of perks and special abilities. Add an arsenal of over 30 weapons and 70 mods to this and you should be able to arm up proper with your buds to take on the Xenomorph hives… theoretically.

With an August 24 release date set for Aliens: Fireteam Elite, we’ll look forward to seeing more of what this game has in store for us in the coming months. Stay tuned right here at Shacknews for further details, or check out the game's website for the latest known info.