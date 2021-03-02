Aliens: Fireteam is a co-op survival shooter set 23 years after the trilogy Set after the original Alien trilogy, Aliens: Fireteam challenges squads of three Colonial Marines to eradicate the Xenomorph menace from a nearby lunar colony.

The Colonial Marines have returned to take on the Xenomorph threat in a new game centered around the world of Aliens. These dangerous beings should not be confronted alone, so developer Cold Iron Studios wants players to grab their friends for a new third-person co-op survival shooter called Aliens: Fireteam.

Aliens: Fireteam, the Aliens game originally teased on the Cold Iron Studios website, will center around the Colonial Marines and take on more of an action focus. For franchise fans, think more James Cameron than Ridley Scott. The game takes place in the year 2202, roughly two decades after the events of the original trilogy. A distress call leads players to the LV-895 colony, which has been overrun by Xenomorphs. The Colonial Marines will move in threesomes, either comprised of online friends or AI-controlled bots. More than 20 different enemy types await, including 11 different Xenomorph variants, all of which will approach combat in their own way.

Players can approach the Xenomorph menace in their own way, picking from five different classes. The Gunner, Demolisher, Technician, Doc, and Recon classes all serve different roles and can each select from a pool of more than 30 different weapons and 70 different mods and attachments. Players can evolve over time and progress through a Perk Board, which contains modifiers and abilities. Cold Iron is promising new storylines that can be experienced over the course of replayable campaigns.

Aliens: Fireteam is set to release on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One in Summer 2021 with pricing yet to be determined. However it plays out, it certainly can't be any worse than the last game to feature Colonial Marines.