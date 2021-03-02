New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarYear of the Games: 2020Destiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Year of the Games: 2020
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Aliens: Fireteam is a co-op survival shooter set 23 years after the trilogy

Set after the original Alien trilogy, Aliens: Fireteam challenges squads of three Colonial Marines to eradicate the Xenomorph menace from a nearby lunar colony.
Ozzie Mejia
5

The Colonial Marines have returned to take on the Xenomorph threat in a new game centered around the world of Aliens. These dangerous beings should not be confronted alone, so developer Cold Iron Studios wants players to grab their friends for a new third-person co-op survival shooter called Aliens: Fireteam.

Aliens: Fireteam, the Aliens game originally teased on the Cold Iron Studios website, will center around the Colonial Marines and take on more of an action focus. For franchise fans, think more James Cameron than Ridley Scott. The game takes place in the year 2202, roughly two decades after the events of the original trilogy. A distress call leads players to the LV-895 colony, which has been overrun by Xenomorphs. The Colonial Marines will move in threesomes, either comprised of online friends or AI-controlled bots. More than 20 different enemy types await, including 11 different Xenomorph variants, all of which will approach combat in their own way.

Players can approach the Xenomorph menace in their own way, picking from five different classes. The Gunner, Demolisher, Technician, Doc, and Recon classes all serve different roles and can each select from a pool of more than 30 different weapons and 70 different mods and attachments. Players can evolve over time and progress through a Perk Board, which contains modifiers and abilities. Cold Iron is promising new storylines that can be experienced over the course of replayable campaigns.

Aliens: Fireteam is set to release on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One in Summer 2021 with pricing yet to be determined. However it plays out, it certainly can't be any worse than the last game to feature Colonial Marines.

Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    March 2, 2021 7:00 AM

    Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Aliens: Fireteam is a co-op survival shooter set 23 years after the trilogy

    • ThomW legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      March 2, 2021 7:44 AM

      Yes please

    • marmite legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      March 2, 2021 8:54 AM

      Who are the developers? How did they land the Alien franchise as their first game?

    • Arcanum legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      March 2, 2021 8:58 AM

      Interesting. I have fond memories of playing the old Alien vs. Predator first person shooters in multiplayer. Granted, I usually played as an alien....

    • Visceral Monkey legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      March 2, 2021 8:59 AM

      Yes. This is good.

    • Borzoi legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      March 2, 2021 9:31 AM

      Just nice to see all this 4 player action co-op. One good pandemic byproduct, I suppose.

      The trailer here looks pretty, but being able to shoot at swarms of mini aliens seems really “wrong”.

      Alien: “Puny human, your bullets are but specks of sand to my super alien hide. Now die”.

    • ThatsBriskBaby legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      March 2, 2021 9:41 AM

      Aliens: Fireteam - Official Announcement Trailer

      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D1GRp19A89A


      The most obvious thing about this is its reminder of the horrible god awful embarrassing Colonial Marines, a stain on the industry and one of many stains on Gearbox.

      I can’t help but get a little excited about a new aliens game though, and third person had me a little skeptical at first but whatever, new ALIENS game!

      I wish we could get another Alien Isolation :(

      • Izakhar legacy 10 years
        reply
        March 2, 2021 10:07 AM

        Eh, I was gonna make a long post ranting about co-op focused games but eh, I like them, I play them a lot but I think we need more solid single player shooters...Doom did it!

        Also, I know it's Aliens, a terrific shooter setting but I wish we could see decent stories/experiences in that universe like Alien: Isolation.

      • ThatsBriskBaby legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        March 2, 2021 10:08 AM

        My thread was eaten by another!

      • smegula legacy 10 years
        reply
        March 2, 2021 10:27 AM

        I want another AvP beat em up

    • OverloadUT legacy 10 years
      reply
      March 2, 2021 9:53 AM

      The world will never have too many coop shooters

    • Downforce legacy 10 years
      reply
      March 2, 2021 9:56 AM

      I immediately thought "more alien swarm? fucking AWESOME" but this is still good too :D

Hello, Meet Lola