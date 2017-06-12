First Age of Empires 4 gameplay trailer shows vast wars in action
Age of Empires 4 was at X019, and we got our first look at the beautiful and vast real-time strategy we can expect from the game in a new trailer.
Age of Empires 2 is getting a new Definitive Edition, and we caught up with the developers to learn about the challenges behind making it happen.
The game is having everything redone as part of the game's 20th anniversary.
Age of Empires 2 is eighteen years old, but that's not stopping new content from still rolling out.
The Age of Empires series is coming to mobile. "World Domination" will be free-to-play, and it will be available on iOS, Android, and Windows Phone this summer.
Age of Empires Online had a problematic production model, according to Microsoft Studios executive producer Kevin Perry. At a GDC Europe talk, he said it didn't offer enough content, but the content was too expensive to make.
Microsoft's Age of Empires franchise is coming to mobile. Ironically, it will be coming to iOS and Android first, with a Windows Phone version to be launched afterwards. Make of that what you will.
An updated version of the classic strategy game Age of Empires 2 is coming to Steam on March 9, and it will include the Conquerors expansion pack. Steam is already offering the game at a 10 percent discount until launch.
Age of Empires Online has stopped active development, and will not be issuing any new content or features other than some minor updates rolling out over the next few weeks.
Age of Empires Online is adding a Babylonian civilization and the Fertile Crescent booster pack later this month.