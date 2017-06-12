New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Age of Empires 2 HD coming to Steam April 9

An updated version of the classic strategy game Age of Empires 2 is coming to Steam on March 9, and it will include the Conquerors expansion pack. Steam is already offering the game at a 10 percent discount until launch.

