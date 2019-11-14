First Age of Empires 4 gameplay trailer shows vast wars in action Age of Empires 4 was at X019, and we got our first look at the beautiful and vast real-time strategy we can expect from the game in a new trailer.

It feels like forever ago since we had a proper and high-profile real-time strategy game to sink our teeth into, and so our eyes have turned to Age of Empires IV since it was first announced that Relic Entertainment was working on it in 2017. It’s been some time, but at X019, we finally got a long-awaited first look at gameplay for Age of Empires IV. It looks beautiful to say the least.

World's Edge Studio Head Shannon Loftis was present during the X019 Inside Xbox livestream to share the latest on the Age of Empires series. This included the Age of Empires IV gameplay trailer, which gave our first look at the kingdoms, camps, battlefields, and overall terrain of Age of Empires IV. Factions, weapons of war, and vast armies made appearances as minions were slain and keeps fell. The whole thing was a beautiful showing to say the least and went a long way in showing that Age of Empires is ready to put on a spectacle in the current generation of gaming.

In addition to Age of Empires IV and its splendor, Loftis had fresh updates regarding Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition as well. The biggest news regarding the Definitive Edition is that players will be able to enjoy it as one of the latest additions to the Xbox Game Pass immediately, in addition to being on Windows 10 and Steam. Players will be able to enjoy the remastered 4K graphics and new expansion, The Last Khans, all in one tidy classic RTS package. For fans, it just might tide you over as we all await the much-anticipated launch of Age of Empires IV.

