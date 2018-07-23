Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time revealed by Adult Swim Games
That rat bastard Aku is at it again, and Jack is on the case. Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time launches this summer.
The stars of Dream Corp LLC meet with Shacknews to talk video games, voice acting, and confess their genuine admiration for Mark Proksch.
This dark comedy coming to Adult Swim tackles transhumanism, dream therapy, disgruntled robot employees, and more.
Yes - you'll be able to manipulate a plumbus in Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality.
"Why don't games represent people like me?" I'm often found muttering into an empty glass. "My life matters. I'm cool. What about me?" As if that glass were connected to another by a taut string and the developers were listening, Jazzpunk has answered my pleas. A heavy dose of live action and top special effects in a new trailer show my life exactly as I live it: seedy hotel rooms, sharp suits, cranial datajacks, giant cybergoggles, and pigeons crammed into attaché cases.
Adult Swim's Robot Unicorn Attack, an endless runner created in an era where "endless runner" wasn't even a term, is coming back. Robot Unicorn Attack 2 is very real and very free-to-play.
Adult Swim and Valve's collaboration has been revealed... and it is a hat.
Valve has teamed up with Adult Swim to create something based on Team Fortress 2.
Adult Swim Games has released "Robot Unicorn Attack Evolution" on Facebook, an update of the popular game that adds leaderboards, daily challenges, new power-ups, and surprise animals.