Jazzpunk live-action trailer shows off astonishing silly cyberpunk

"Why don't games represent people like me?" I'm often found muttering into an empty glass. "My life matters. I'm cool. What about me?" As if that glass were connected to another by a taut string and the developers were listening, Jazzpunk has answered my pleas. A heavy dose of live action and top special effects in a new trailer show my life exactly as I live it: seedy hotel rooms, sharp suits, cranial datajacks, giant cybergoggles, and pigeons crammed into attaché cases.