Adobe & NVIDIA unveil AI-powered Smart Portrait at Adobe MAX
As part of this week's Adobe MAX conference, Adobe and NVIDIA are unveiling some major advancements that will allow artists to use AI for photo editing.
The "real" Photoshop has stood up, and it's coming to iPad Pro.
Create on the go to your heart's content.
The new format should improve the creative process for developers and Adobe is helping to further ease development with Creative Cloud integration.
Unity is dropping Flash. The company explained the decision with some harsh criticism for Adobe for not being committed to the platform.
During his keynote at Adobe MAX 2011, Epic Games founder, CEO, and technical director Tim Sweeney presented attendees with Unreal Engine 3 running inside of a Flash-based environment, revealing support for the engine was coming to Flash Player 11.
The world of browser games is soon to be all shook up with the launch of Flash 11, which adds a new GPU-accelerated rendering API named Stage 3D.