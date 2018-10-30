New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Unreal Engine 3 coming to Adobe Flash

During his keynote at Adobe MAX 2011, Epic Games founder, CEO, and technical director Tim Sweeney presented attendees with Unreal Engine 3 running inside of a Flash-based environment, revealing support for the engine was coming to Flash Player 11.

