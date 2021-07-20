Adobe Premiere Pro debuts new integrated speech to text tech The latest Adobe Premiere Pro update has made captioning videos much easier.

Tech and gaming companies over the last few years have been striving to add new accessibility features. Adobe is no exception, as the company best known for its Creative Suite has added Speech to Text capabilities to Premiere Pro. Not only that, but it looks to offer stronger captioning software than some of Adobe's competitors.

Here's the announcement from the Adobe website:

Content creators know that captions are critical for engaging viewers on social platforms because most videos are seen on mute. But until now the options for adding captions to videos have been too inaccurate, time-consuming, or expensive. Available now, Speech to Text in Premiere Pro gives creators all the tools they need to make captioned videos the new standard. With Speech to Text, Premiere Pro is the only non-linear editing system (NLE) offering an integrated and automated workflow for creating transcriptions and captions. Speech to Text is, on average, 5x faster than other captioning workflow and­ is included at no additional cost for subscribers.

A full Pfeiffer Report document from Adobe outlines the Speech to Text benchmark tests and their outcomes. Citing the statistics that captioned videos are viewed longer, there are more than accessibility reasons at play with this update. Adobe is also seeing increased accessibility as a path towards increased engagement. This isn't all that Adobe has lined up for July, as Tuesday's announcements also included updates for Mac users. Specifically, Premiere Pro and Adobe video apps will utilize some of the boosts offered by Apple's M1 Chip. Look for M1 support to also come to After Effects in a public beta later this year.

Adobe's Speech to Text features are available now through the Premiere Pro 15.4 update. Make sure the Creative Cloud apps are all updated and give them a try if you're an Adobe user.