Two new G-SYNC Mini-LED 4K displays showcased at CES 2020
NVIDIA'S G-SYNC lineup continues to grow thanks to two new Mini-LED displays that were showcased during CES 2020.
NVIDIA'S G-SYNC lineup continues to grow thanks to two new Mini-LED displays that were showcased during CES 2020.
CES 2019 provided a good opportunity for NVIDIA to showcase the RTX powered gaming laptops expected to launch later this year.
The company will have a collection of VR bundles from HP, Lenovo, Dell, and Acer with built-in tracking and the option to run at 60fps or 90fps depending on the PCs they're connected to.
Using a 4K TV as a monitor is an affordable option that might be better than you think.
You know you want that 3440 x1440 resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate. Admit it.
The Windows 10 compatible units are available for $300.
Get an Acer headset and the new controllers for $400 later this year.
Reavealed at CES 2017, the Acer Predator 21 X takes the definition of “laptop” to its limits.
Acer Predator gaming monitors have almost everything a gamer would want.
We hope you know a good chiropractor if you're seriously considering 'picking up' the Predator 21 X next year.