New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Shacknews Game of the Year 2023 - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the KingdomDestiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Shacknews Game of the Year 2023 - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Acer reveals 57-inch Predator Z57 MiniLED Gaming Monitor at CES 2024

Acer unveils a new massive ultrawide MiniLED gaming monitor at CES 2024. Here's all the details on the Acer Predator Z57.
Asif Khan
Asif Khan
3

CES 2024 has not officially kicked off just yet, but that hasn't stopped companies from announcing some cool stuff. Acer just revealed a new 57-inch gaming monitor. Check out the new Acer Predator Z57 MiniLED Gaming Monitor.

Picture of the very wide Acer Predator Z57 MiniLED gaming monitor.

Source: Acer

The Acer Predator Z57 MiniLED Gaming Monitor boasts an UltraWide DUHD 7680x2160 resolution featuring 2304-zone MiniLED local dimming and up to a 120 Hz refresh rate. The extremely wide screen aims to deliver cinematic immersion with a 32:9 aspect ratio and 1000R curvature. The display will ship with AMD FreeSync Premium and HDMI 2.1 support. Some other cool little additions include 90-watt USB 3.2 ports and a built-in KVM switch. Check out Acer's site for more details and specs. The monitor is expected to ship in Q2 2024 and will cost $2,500.

Keep it locked on Shacknews for all the latest technology and gaming news breaking from CES 2024 this week. 

CEO/EIC/EIEIO
CEO/EIC/EIEIO

Asif Khan is the CEO, EIC, and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola