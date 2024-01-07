Acer reveals 57-inch Predator Z57 MiniLED Gaming Monitor at CES 2024 Acer unveils a new massive ultrawide MiniLED gaming monitor at CES 2024. Here's all the details on the Acer Predator Z57.

CES 2024 has not officially kicked off just yet, but that hasn't stopped companies from announcing some cool stuff. Acer just revealed a new 57-inch gaming monitor. Check out the new Acer Predator Z57 MiniLED Gaming Monitor.

The Acer Predator Z57 MiniLED Gaming Monitor boasts an UltraWide DUHD 7680x2160 resolution featuring 2304-zone MiniLED local dimming and up to a 120 Hz refresh rate. The extremely wide screen aims to deliver cinematic immersion with a 32:9 aspect ratio and 1000R curvature. The display will ship with AMD FreeSync Premium and HDMI 2.1 support. Some other cool little additions include 90-watt USB 3.2 ports and a built-in KVM switch. Check out Acer's site for more details and specs. The monitor is expected to ship in Q2 2024 and will cost $2,500.

Keep it locked on Shacknews for all the latest technology and gaming news breaking from CES 2024 this week.