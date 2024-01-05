CES 2024 badge pickup, keynotes, exhibitors & schedule A full rundown of everything you need to know about CES 2024, whether you're attending in person or online.

CES 2024 is nearly upon us, bringing about one of the year’s biggest technology conventions. Whether you’re attending the event in-person in Las Vegas or specting from the comfort of your home, we’ve got a comprehensive rundown of all you need to know about CES 2024, including the keynotes, exhibitors, and schedule.

CES 2024 badge pickup

If you’re attending CES 2024 in person, you’ll need to pick up your badge before you do anything else, as it’s your pass to enter the show floor. This year, badge pickup will take place at the following locations from January 5-11 in Las Vegas, Nevada:

Harry Reid Airport

Baggage Claim Terminal 1

Terminal 3 West (United)

Terminal 3 International)

Hotels

ARIA (East Convention Space, Level 2 Foyer)

Bellagio (Registration Desk 1)

Cosmopolitan (Level 2, Condesa Registration Desk)

The D Las Vegas (12th Fl. Meeting Space Foyer)

Encore at Wynn (Outside of the Encore Theater Promenade)

Excalibur (Shuttle Bus Rotunda)

Mandalay Bay (Front Desk Check-in)

Mandalay Bay (Convention Center, Level 1, Bayside Foyer)

Mirage (Registration Desk 1, Across from Mirage Theater)

Palazzo (Main Entrance Lobby near Concierge Desk)

Renaissance (Level 1 Behind Main Elevator near EGO Café)

Resorts World (Near the Las Vegas Loop Entrance)

Venetian Hotel (Near Main Entrance/Hotel Check-In)

Wynn Las Vegas (Registration Desk 3 Across from Wynn Bus Lobby)

Monorails

Horseshoe/Paris Monorail Station Entrance

Harrah's/LINQ Monorail Station, Harrah's Corporate Convention Center, Parlor A

MGM Grand (Wedding Chapel, Near Monorail Station Entrance)

CES 2024 keynotes



Source: NVIDIA

The following presentations will be given at CES 2024 by executives of several major players in the tech business:

Monday, January 8

8 a.m. PT: NVIDIA Special Address

7 a.m. PT: AMD at CES

5 p.m. PT: Sony’s Global Press Conference (Las Vegas Convention Center at the main Sony booth #18600)

6:30 p.m. PT: Siemens Keynote (Venetian, Level 5, Palazzo Ballroom) Speaker: Dr. Roland Busch (CEO, Siemens)

7: p.m. PT: Pepcom's Digital Experience!

Tuesday, January 9

8:30 a.m. PT: CTA State of the Industry Address and L’Oréal Keynote (Venetian, Level 5, Palazzo Ballroom) Speakers: Nicolas Hieronimus (CEO, L’Oréal), Gary Shapiro (President and CEO, Consumer Technology Association), Kinsey Fabrizio (Sr. VP, CES and Membership, Consumer Technology Association)

11 a.m. PT: Brand Loyalty in the Age of Always On (ARIA, Mariposa Ballroom) Speakers: Evan Spiegel (Co-founder and CEO, Snap), Michael E. Kassan (CEO, MediaLink), Julia Boorstin (Senior Media and Tech Correspondent, CNBC), Allegra Krishnan (Vice President and Chief Loyalty & Engagement Officer, McDonald’s), Lynn Teo (Chief Marketing Officer, Northwestern Mutual), Dara Treseder (Chief Marketing Officer, Autodesk)

2 p.m. PT: Walmart Keynote (Venetian, Level 5, Palazzo Ballroom) Speaker: Doug McMillon (CEO, Walmart)

5 p.m. PT: CES Keynote Conversations (Venetian, Level 5, Palazzo Ballroom) Speakers: Patrick Gelsinger (CEO, Intel), Kristina Partsinevelos (CNBC Nasdaq correspondent), Gail Boudreaux (CEO, Elevance Health), Dr. Peter Lee (Corporate Vice President of Research and Incubations, Microsoft)

6 p.m. PT: ShowStoppers @ CES (Bellagio Hotel & Casino)

Wednesday, January 10

2 p.m. PT: CES Keynote Conversations (Venetian, Level 5, Palazzo Ballroom) Speakers: Cristiano Amon (President and CEO, Qualcomm), Liz Claman (Anchor, FOX Business Network), Adena Friedman (Chair and CEO, Nasdaq), Ed Ludlow (Co-Host, Bloomberg Technology)

6 p.m. PT: LIT Dinner Keynote (Invite Only) Speakers: Corie Barry (CEO, Best Buy), Alan Murray (CEO, Fortune)



CES 2024 exhibitors



Source: Samsung

The following companies are listed as featured exhibitors at CES 2024:

AARP

Abbott

Accenture

AMG

Amazon

Caterpillar

Charter Communications

Google

Hyundai

IBM

Indy Autonomous Challenge

Intel

John Deere

KN

Lenovo

LG

L’Oréal

NBCUniversal

Mercedes-Benz

Panasonic

Reddit

Roku

Samsung

Sony

Qualcomm

There’s a full rundown of everything you need to know about CES 2024. If you’re following from home, be sure to bookmark our CES 2024 topic page, as we’ll be attending the event and sharing all of the latest news and announcements from exhibitors.