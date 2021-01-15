Best monitors of CES 2021 With a new generation of CPUs and GPUs hitting shelves, gamers now have reason to look for upgraded monitors and CES 2021 played host to a variety of enticing designs.

The second half of 2020 delivered some monster technological bombs despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Both Sony and Microsoft officially launched their next-gen gaming consoles, each with beefier internals than their predecessors. Some of their underlying technology had roots in PC gaming hardware and that market saw some huge releases from the biggest players. AMD firmly entrenched itself as the king of desktop-class CPUs with the arrival of the Zen 3-powered Ryzen 5000 series and NVIDIA turned heads with its RTX 3000 GPUs.

All of this cool new stuff sounds better than it is in reality because retail availability has been nearly nonexistent for the consoles, CPUs, and GPUs. That said, for the lucky folks who have managed to snag the latest and greatest hardware, a large collection of new monitors are on the way this year and many made their public debut during CES 2021.

Best monitors of CES 2021

Dell UltraSharp 40 U4021QW

If you have a thing for ultrawide monitors and you are looking to go big, Dell has a deal for you. The UltraSharp 40 U4021QW is a 40-inch wide behemoth that is like a stretched version of a 32-inch 4K display. Featuring a 5120x2160 resolution, this Dell has no shortage of screen real estate. It is advertised to match 98% of the DCI-P3 color gamut and uses either DisplayPort 1.4 or HDMI 2.0.

ASUS ROG Swift PG32UQ

When it comes to gaming, there is no substitute for resolution and speed. The new ASUS ROG Swift PG32UQ brings both to the table with a 4K resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. Outstanding color reproduction and variable refresh rate support round out an impressive spec list. Add some Aura Sync RGB lighting and you have what is certain to be one of the most coveted displays of 2021.

Asus ROG Strix XG43UQ

ASUS had a few different 4K monitors at CES 2021, but none of them grabbed attention quite like the monstrous ROG Strix XG43UQ. Originally scheduled to hit the market last year, this large-format panel received some upgrades from the specs it initially was announced with. The big change is HDMI 2.1 support, which allows for an uncompressed 4K 120Hz HDR signal to be sent from either an NVIDIA RTX 3000 or AMD Radeon RX 6800 GPU. Go big or go home, they say.

Acer Nitro XB282K KV

Another high refresh rate 4K option, the Acer Nitro XB282K KV packs a 28-inch screen with all the latest features. HDMI 2.1 support ensures compatibility with the PS5, Xbox Series X, and next-gen GPUs so you can get the best possible visuals, no matter what you play games on. The Nitro XB282K KV also comes with USB type-C connectivity that allows for easy connections to new Macbooks and other high-end laptops, making it perfect for work and play.

Viewsonic Elite XG320U

A longtime player in the consumer display market, Viewsonic had a big presence at this year’s CES and brought along a new gaming monitor as strong as anything shown by the competition. Another 32-inch 4K monster with a 144Hz refresh rate, this bad boy also brings along VESA HDR 600 certification for bright highlights and eye-popping color. With a build that looks a bit less “gamery” than the competition, it should be able to find a place on many desks this year.

LG UltraFine OLED Pro

Arguably the biggest monitor announcement at CES 2021 came from LG, who took the wraps off their UltraFine OLED Pro. Many PC users have been waiting for OLEDs to make their way to more conventional desktop sizes for years now and the dream is close to being a reality. While it does lack some of the firepower of its large-format TV cousins, the UltraFine OLED Pro will undoubtedly be a big hit when it hits shelves later this year. Infinite contrast ratio, near-instant response times, and world-class HDR performance make it an intriguing option for anyone who can get past the sticker shock.

For more CES 2021 coverage, including new phones, monitors, TVs, and more, be sure to visit our CES 2021 hub so you don’t miss any of the excitement.