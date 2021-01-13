New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

ASUS unveils new ROG Swift PG32UQ 144Hz 4K IPS display at CES 2021

The ROG Swift PG32UQ is a monitor with few compromises and promises to be a big hit with gamers who can afford it.

Chris Jarrard
7

The annual CES show has always been the epicenter of new display technology announcements and this year’s event is no different. PC hardware giant ASUS was on-hand with an all-new panel that will push the current limits of performance with PC and console gaming. The ROG Swift PG32UQ will pack a 144Hz refresh rate and 4K resolution into an attractive display that also makes use of the new HDMI 2.1 standard.

This new 32-inch monitor packs in the fresh rate and resolution mentioned above, as well as official VESA HDR 600 support. Most monitors advertised with HDR support are HD400 or less and aren’t capable of providing enough brightness for lush HDR highlights, but the ROG Swift PG32UQ should be up to the task. ASUS also promises that it will cover 98% of the DCI-P3 color gamut and that all units will receive factory calibration with an average Delta E of less than two.

The panel in the ROG Swift PG32UQ is IPS, which means it will have strong viewing angles compared to its TN-panel competition. The HDMI 2.1 port will allow it to carry an uncompressed 10-bit 4K 120Hz signal when paired with the newest NVIDIA and AMD graphics cards. Users with DP 1.4 capable GPUs will be able to reach high refresh rates if using DSC, or display stream compression. The panel is also VESA VRR and AMD Freesync-certified for tear-free operation, even if the attached PC isn’t fast enough for 4K 144Hz operation.

As with any ROG halo product, you can expect a bit of Aura-Sync compatible RGB in the chassis. The ROG Swift PG32UQ is expected to launch later this year, but no pricing information has been made available. You may want to start saving now, though.

Chris Jarrard likes playing games, crankin' tunes, and looking for fights on obscure online message boards. He understands that breakfast food is the only true food. Don't @ him.

  Shacknews
    reply
    January 13, 2021 11:45 AM

    Chris Jarrard posted a new article, ASUS unveils new ROG Swift PG32UQ 144Hz 4K IPS display at CES 2021

    smegula
      reply
      January 13, 2021 11:55 AM

      niiiice

    Conan
      reply
      January 13, 2021 12:00 PM

      Eh, even HDR600 is nothing compared to even fairly cheap TVs these days, and it has no backlighting improvements like local dimming.

      Hard pass. No reason to move from the X34 until they truly improve on black levels.

      hirez
        reply
        January 13, 2021 12:03 PM

        i have that cheap dell gsync. anything is an upgrade for me, lol

      ovrlrd
        reply
        January 13, 2021 12:21 PM

        Acer announced essentially the same display with MiniLED FALD last year with HDR1400.

        It has not even came out (yet), but it was said to cost $3600

        Point is what you are asking for is coming, just be prepared to pay a lot.

        gokart.
          reply
          January 13, 2021 12:24 PM

          why is there such a big price disparity between big panels and little panels? you'd think they'd be cheaper.

          Crabs Jarrard
            reply
            January 13, 2021 12:28 PM

            Economies of scale and physical size. It's much easier to do FALD on a 55-inch panel than a 27-inch panel.

            Conan
              reply
              January 13, 2021 12:32 PM

              At least with the same number of zones, yes.

        Conan
          reply
          January 13, 2021 12:25 PM

          It may, at first, but it doesn't intrinsically have to. And I paid ~$1300 for this monitor; I'm not opposed to paying for a good display.

        dkrulz
          reply
          January 13, 2021 12:25 PM

          lol at that price, not worth it at all.

      ForcedEvolutionaryVirus
        reply
        January 13, 2021 12:45 PM

        HDR without local dimming? How does that even work.. on an LCD won't it just crank up the blacks?

        Conan
          reply
          January 13, 2021 12:55 PM

          It doesn't, basically. Yes, it raises the blacks.

    hirez
      reply
      January 13, 2021 12:02 PM

      yes please!

    ovrlrd
      reply
      January 13, 2021 12:18 PM

      Nice! Do this in WUHD ultrawide next.

    Modulus
      reply
      January 13, 2021 12:44 PM

      lol what happened to the PG32UQX that they announced LAST YEAR and still hasn't seen the light of day.

