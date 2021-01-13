ASUS unveils new ROG Swift PG32UQ 144Hz 4K IPS display at CES 2021 The ROG Swift PG32UQ is a monitor with few compromises and promises to be a big hit with gamers who can afford it.

The annual CES show has always been the epicenter of new display technology announcements and this year’s event is no different. PC hardware giant ASUS was on-hand with an all-new panel that will push the current limits of performance with PC and console gaming. The ROG Swift PG32UQ will pack a 144Hz refresh rate and 4K resolution into an attractive display that also makes use of the new HDMI 2.1 standard.

This new 32-inch monitor packs in the fresh rate and resolution mentioned above, as well as official VESA HDR 600 support. Most monitors advertised with HDR support are HD400 or less and aren’t capable of providing enough brightness for lush HDR highlights, but the ROG Swift PG32UQ should be up to the task. ASUS also promises that it will cover 98% of the DCI-P3 color gamut and that all units will receive factory calibration with an average Delta E of less than two.

The panel in the ROG Swift PG32UQ is IPS, which means it will have strong viewing angles compared to its TN-panel competition. The HDMI 2.1 port will allow it to carry an uncompressed 10-bit 4K 120Hz signal when paired with the newest NVIDIA and AMD graphics cards. Users with DP 1.4 capable GPUs will be able to reach high refresh rates if using DSC, or display stream compression. The panel is also VESA VRR and AMD Freesync-certified for tear-free operation, even if the attached PC isn’t fast enough for 4K 144Hz operation.

As with any ROG halo product, you can expect a bit of Aura-Sync compatible RGB in the chassis. The ROG Swift PG32UQ is expected to launch later this year, but no pricing information has been made available. You may want to start saving now, though.