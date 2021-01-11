New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

LG reveals 4K UltraFine monitor with OLED panel at CES 2021

LG's newest 4K monitor features an OLED panel.
Donovan Erskine
1

CES 2021 is underway and is seeing some high-profile announcements from around the tech world. LG held its presentation, where it showed off some of its latest and greatest products. Among these new products is the LG UltraFine OLED Pro monitor. This is the first monitor from LG that will include an OLED panel.

The new LG UltraFine OLED Pro monitor comes in at 31.5 inches and has several cable ports on the back. This includes ports for USB-C, HDMI, and standard USB. A new trailer was also released that shows off the pretty new monitor in all its glory. In the trailer, we see that the LG UltraFine OLED Pro is a supreme monitor for creative work, specifically editing and video production.

LG has yet to specify the price of the LG UltraFine OLED Pro, or even a release window, so it’s likely still a ways away. When that news becomes available, you can expect to read about it right here on Shacknews.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

