Best laptops from CES 2021 The industry's best and brightest were on-hand at CES 2021 to give consumers a glimpse at the upcoming year in mobile computing. Here are some of the standout models we saw at this year's show.

Laptop computers are as popular and ubiquitous as ever, particularly as a monstrous share of the global workforce has shifted to telecommuting for work due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As North America’s premier electronics trade show, CES has always been ground zero for new product announcements, especially for laptops. The 2021 iteration of CES had plenty for computing enthusiasts and telecommuters to get excited about. The theme this year seemed to be a drive towards greater efficiency in speed and energy consumption, along with the ever-present sprinkling of gaming and multimedia performance.

We’ve gathered some of the best laptops shown off during CES 2021 below. Featuring the newest CPUs from AMD and Intel, these machines are ready to work harder than the previous generation while merely sipping a fraction of the power. Those who spend big on their laptops for premium gaming experiences will also find a lot to like here as a heavy focus on next-generation GPUs was a recurring point of focus.

Best laptops from CES 2021

Razer Blade Pro Series

When it comes to delivering gaming-centric laptops in sleek, stylish chassis, Razer has been a perennial powerhouse. The company took the opportunity to show off its new Razer Blade Pro Series laptops at CES 2021 and these laptops certainly have the goods. Intel’s 11th-generation CPUs are at the heart of these enthusiast-class ultrabooks, with both 6-core and 8-core options available. The 15 and 17-inch size options offer up enhanced portability or the chance to be a full desktop replacement. The high refresh rate displays are a perfect match for the NVIDIA RTX 3000 Mobile Series GPUs that were also debuted at CES 2021.

ASUS ROG Scar Series

ASUS has been releasing top-tier gaming laptops for years under their ROG branding, each with class-leading gaming performance and aggressive styling. The flagship 2021 Scar Series continues that tradition with the most powerful laptops the company has produced so far. Available in a variety of screen sizes, the Scar lineup has something for everyone, assuming everyone is looking for a no-compromise gaming experience. The Scar 17 model packs in AMD’s new Ryzen 5000 mobile CPUs and can be outfitted with an insane 360Hz display. Pushing games to such insane speeds requires enthusiast-class GPU hardware, so the Scar can be equipped with NVIDIA’s RTX 3080 Mobile. HDMI 2.1 outputs allow these laptops to be hooked up to the latest 4K 120Hz variable sync displays for unmatched fidelity.

Acer Triton 300 SE

Sometimes you want the best performance but would rather not carry a laptop that looks like a transformer. Acer has you covered with the new Triton 300 SE. It can be equipped with the latest 11th-gen Intel mobile CPUs, RTX 3000 Series GPUs, and comes with a 144Hz display. All this beef inside a chassis that can pass as a serious business ultrabook. It is the definition of a sleeper and Acer promises that it is capable of up to 10 hours of battery life. The included Aeroblade cooling system promises to keep your lap from cooking while running the latest games.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2

Not everyone has the desire (or budget) for a flagship gaming laptop. Sometimes, a machine that can browse the web, handle office work, and get great battery life are the primary concerns. In this case, Chromebooks make a lot of sense and Samsung’s new Galaxy Chromebook 2 might be the best option for most people. It features a much lower price than its predecessor (nearly half the price, in fact) while keeping almost all its features. With S-Pen support and a striking QLED display, we expect this to be a popular model when it drops later this year. The Galaxy S21 may have taken all the CES 2021 headlines, but the Galaxy Chromebook 2 shouldn’t be slept on.

Dell Latitude 9420

As previously mentioned, telecommuting has become a daily part of life for millions thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. Dell had many new products to show off at CES 2021, but one of its most intriguing is the Latitude 9420 2-in-1 laptop. In addition to the usual spec sheet you get with most laptops, the 9420 comes with an all-new webcam design that puts user-privacy as one of its biggest priorities. It has an automated shutter that can open and close when video conferencing software activates and deactivates the camera. While it may not protect against you forgetting you’re in a Zoom meeting as you start to play with yourself, it will at least prevent the rest of the call participants from seeing you shame your dead relatives.

For more CES 2021 coverage, including new phones, monitors, TVs, and more, be sure to visit our CES 2021 hub so you don’t miss any of the excitement.