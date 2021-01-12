Nvidia announces GeForce RTX 30-Series laptops at CES 2021 Nvidia has revealed new laptops packed with RTX 3060, 3070, 3080, 3090 graphics cards.

During Nvidia’s CES 2021 keynote, the company spoke about its highly-coveted line of 30 Series GPUs that were released last year. Though they felt nearly impossible to obtain, the 30 Series cards are undoubtedly some of the most impressive gaming tech we’ve seen in recent years. Now, Nvidia is bringing its new line of graphics cards to portable PC gaming, as they’ve revealed a line-up of laptops that includes the 30 Series GPUs.

Nvidia shared more details about the 30-Series laptops with Shacknews via a press release. “The new RTX 30 Series Laptop GPUs deliver stunning ray-traced gaming experiences in Cyberpunk 2077 and other top titles, and enable content creators to produce incredible work using hundreds of GPU-accelerated apps.”

These laptops come with either the (newly announced) RTX 3060, 3070, or 3080. Even the cheapest option, the 3060, is advertised as being able to hit 90 FPS with ray tracing on at ultra settings. The 3060 laptops start at $999, the 3070 laptops will start at $1,299, and the RTX 3080 laptops start at $1,999.

“After taking the desktop market by storm, our NVIDIA Ampere architecture is now powering the world’s fastest laptops,” said Kaustubh Sanghani, vice president and general manager of GeForce OEM at NVIDIA.

The RTX 30 Series laptops will be available starting January 26. For more on Nvidia’s keynote, as well as other news out of CES 2021, stick with us here on Shacknews.