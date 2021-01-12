Razer unveils new Blade 15 & 17 Pro laptops with Nvidia RTX 30 GPUs at CES 2021 The Razer Blade family is getting a little bigger thanks to the Razer's latest reveal of new Pro laptops with NVIDIA RTX 30 Series GPUs during CES 2021.

Now that Nvidia’s RTX 30 Series GPUs have been out for a bit, it’s time for those bad boys to start making the leap to laptops and Razer is one of the first to reveal new laptops featuring the 30 Series GPUs. The new Razer Blade 15 & 17 Pro laptops will feature a ton of enhancements made possible by the updated graphics cards.

The Razer Blade Pro 15.

Revealed during CES 2021, the Razer Blade Pro 15 will feature a 15.6” display with the following possible features:

Full HD at 360Hz

Quad HD at 240Hz with NVIDIA G-SYNC

Ultra HD OLED with a wide color space at 60Hz

The new Razer Blade Pro 17 will feature a 17.3” display with the following options:

Full HD at 360Hz

Quad HD at 165Hz

Ultra HD at 120Hz

This is also the smallest that the Razer Blade laptops have ever been, with the Blade Pro 17 measuring only 19.9mm x 260mm x 395mm. This makes is small enough to travel with, but also powerful enough to play the games that you want to play. The new Razer Blade Pro laptops will also offer a 360-degree soundscape thanks to the built-in THX Spatial Audio system. The laptops will also offer up to 1TB of internal storage as well as up to 32GB of Ram, allowing you to customize the hardware as you see fit. When it comes to graphics power, users will have the option of equipping their new Razer Blade Pro with an Nvidia RTX 3060, 30670, or 3080, giving them full control of just how much of a beast their new machine is.

The new Razer Blade Pro 15 will start at $1699.99 and will be available for preorder on Razer.com and at Razer Store locations starting on January 12, 2021. It will be available for direct purchase from select retailers on January 26. The Razer Blade Pro 15 will be available in a base model, which features a 6-core 10th Gen i7-10750H, and an advanced model with an 8-core 10th Gen i7-10875H.

The Razer Blade Pro 17 will start at $2299.99 and will be available to preorder exclusively from Razer.com and select Razer Store locations on January 12. Availability at other retailers is expected to arrive sometime in Q1 2021. All models of the Razer Blade Pro 17 will feature a 2.3 GHz 8-core Intel 10th Gen i7-10875 processor with up to 5.1GHz of Turbo Boost capability.

You can keep an eye on all the other news from CES 2021 right here on Shacknews.