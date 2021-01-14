New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Samsung Galaxy S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra revealed at CES 2021

Samsung has revealed its newest line of smartphones, the Galaxy S21.
Donovan Erskine
Samsung is one of the leading manufacturers in the world of smartphones. During the company’s presentation at CES 2021, the Samsung Galaxy S21 and S21+ phones were revealed.

Built to endure, the Samsung Galaxy S21 is designed with Gorilla Glass Victus, making it the toughest smartphone from Samsung. As for what’s on the inside, the S21 and S21 features the 5nm processor, making it the fastest in a Samsung phone to date, as well as a smart battery that can last for over 24 hours, even on 5G.

Samsung also revealed the S21 Ultra, the premiere model of their new smartphone line. With a quad rear camera, the S21 Ultra is one of the highest-quality cameras in a smartphone to date. The phone display will automatically adjust between 10-120 Hz depending what application is in use, in order to optimize the user experience. The S21 Ultra will also be compatible with the S pen. The S21 Ultra comes in phantom black and phantom silver.

One of the major talking points of the Samsung S21 reveal was its camera. Capable of shooting at 8K resolution, Samsung touts its new phone as being able to produce cinematic-quality pictures and video. The video camera can record at 60fps, but will automatically adjust so that the capture looks smooth in bright and low lighting.

The Galaxy S21 starts at $799, and the S21+ will start at $999. The phones will be available on January 29.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

