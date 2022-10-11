Google announces new Chromebook laptops built for cloud gaming The new laptops come with cloud gaming apps like GeForce Now, Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta), and Amazon Luna.

In what can only be described as a strange turn of events, Google today has announced a new line of laptops built with cloud gaming in mind. These affordably priced laptops come with access to some of the top cloud gaming services, allowing users to play the latest games at impressive framerates and resolutions, without the price tag associated with beefy PC builds.



Source: Google

Google announced its new line of Chromebook laptops on October 11, 2022 via a press release. These laptops have been designed alongside Google’s gaming partners, Acer, ASUS, and Lenovo. The line-up includes the Acer Chromebook 516 GE, ASUS Chromebook Vibe CX55 Flip and Ideapad Gaming Chromebook from Lenovo. Here’s a look at some info for each unit:

Acer ASUS Lenovo 120Hz WQXGA display 144Hz FHD display 120Hz WQXGA display RGB anti-ghosting keyboard Anti-ghosting keyboard RGB anti-ghosting keyboard WiFi 6E connectivity WiFi 6 connectivity WiFi 6E connectivity DTS & force-canceling speakers Harmon Kardon certified dual speakers 4-speaker system with Wave audio tuning Intel Core i5+ processor, 8GB+ RAM Intel Core i5+ processor, 8GB+ RAM Intel Core i3+ processor, 8GB+ RAM 2-in-1 convertible

But what makes these Chromebooks “cloud gaming” laptops? Why, it’s the partnership with cloud gaming platforms of course. The laptops come with a three month trial to GeForce NOW’s RTX 3080 tier as well as a similar trial length to Amazon Luna+. The press release also notes that the team at Google has worked with Microsoft to bring Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) to the line of laptops. Users will just need to install the app. On top of this, the laptops also feature WiFi 6 connectivity for zippy connection speeds.

While consumers could theoretically purchase any laptop, install GeForce NOW and Xbox Cloud Gaming, and have their own cloud gaming setup, Chromebooks are known for their affordability. These offer a great entry point into gaming for users who want the productivity qualities of a Chromebook but don’t want to outlay the cost of a traditional gaming laptop or full desktop PC build.

The elephant in the room here is that Google has only just killed off Google Stadia, its own cloud gaming service. Surely, a Chromebook set up for cloud gaming would have been the perfect avenue through which to deliver Stadia? Regardless, those looking for a new work laptop that can also double as a cloud gaming device should check out the new line of Chromebooks.