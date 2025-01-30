Evening Reading - January 30, 2025

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
- Dune: Awakening tasks players with surviving Arrakis & building an empire
- Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector review: Until the wheels fall off
- Apple (AAPL) Q1 FY25 earnings results beat EPS and revenue estimates
- Apple (AAPL) Q1 FY25 iPhone revenue misses analyst expectations
- Apple (AAPL) spent $23.6 billion on share buybacks during Q1 FY25
- Intel (INTC) Q4 2024 earnings results beat EPS and revenue expectations
- Intel (INTC) forecasts Q1 2025 revenue below expectations
- PlayStation's 30th Anniversary themes are leaving at the end of January
Kit & Krysta Podcast Episode 155
Another great episode from the former Nintendo Minute hosts with a special guest too!
What a dunk!
Cavs had a Dunk Contest at Halftime…— Nick Paulus (@NickPaulus) January 31, 2025
THIS DUNK!!!!! WOW!!!!#LetEmKnow @ESPNCleveland @cavs pic.twitter.com/uLpjc2Z6kF
That fan's dunk was better than what we will see in the All-Star game.
Tecmo Super Bowl predicts the Chiefs will lose to the Eagles
Saquon Barkley is going to go off, according to the best football video game.
Nikola Jokic x NBA Paint
8K footage of Nikola Jokic’s 3/4 Court Buzzer Beater. pic.twitter.com/vT2TrmhKOU— nba paint (@nba_paint) January 24, 2025
Hell of a shot.
NIKOLA JOKIĆ EVERYONE HE IS THE BEST IN THE WORLD https://t.co/8JM7O2ENgD pic.twitter.com/CH6EHNQTq2— Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) January 24, 2025
Be nice to retail employees
January 24, 2025
The customer is only "always right" with respects to taste, not how companies should operate.
Extraordinary videos
He makes it look effortless pic.twitter.com/OwdKMGMU0O— internet hall of fame (@InternetH0F) January 27, 2025
I have never seen someone jumprope with such swagger.
🔥 World’s First! 🔥— X Games (@XGames) January 25, 2025
Hiroto Ogiwara made history with the world’s first Backside 2160 in competition during Pacifico Men’s Snowboard Big Air @sonicdrivein pic.twitter.com/Q7s60HLtrm
Come on, Nintendo. It's time for a sequel to 1080 Snowboarding called 2160 Snowboarding.
A groundhog named chunk has been stealing a farmer's crop from Delaware for 4 years & eats it in front of a camera pic.twitter.com/dQOb5ptbN6— internet hall of fame (@InternetH0F) January 24, 2025
I like the cut of Chuck's jib.
I'm crying at him actually reading the texts 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/2SdDHUqlgC— Ichigo Niggasake (@SomaKazima) January 28, 2025
Oof.
Another F-Zero 99 win!
the man with the briefcase on Cortex
I wish I had a podcast to talk about this on....
No Shack Together episode this week
Joe and his entire family are under the weather this week, so we had to cancel tonight's recording session. We hope to be back next week with a new episode. Please understand.
No Shack Together episode this week

Joe and his entire family are under the weather this week, so we had to cancel tonight's recording session. We hope to be back next week with a new episode. Please understand.
