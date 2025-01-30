Evening Reading - January 30, 2025

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Kit & Krysta Podcast Episode 155

Another great episode from the former Nintendo Minute hosts with a special guest too!

What a dunk!

That fan's dunk was better than what we will see in the All-Star game.

Tecmo Super Bowl predicts the Chiefs will lose to the Eagles

Saquon Barkley is going to go off, according to the best football video game.

Nikola Jokic x NBA Paint

8K footage of Nikola Jokic’s 3/4 Court Buzzer Beater. pic.twitter.com/vT2TrmhKOU — nba paint (@nba_paint) January 24, 2025

Hell of a shot.

NIKOLA JOKIĆ EVERYONE HE IS THE BEST IN THE WORLD https://t.co/8JM7O2ENgD pic.twitter.com/CH6EHNQTq2 — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) January 24, 2025

Be nice to retail employees

The customer is only "always right" with respects to taste, not how companies should operate.

Extraordinary videos

He makes it look effortless pic.twitter.com/OwdKMGMU0O — internet hall of fame (@InternetH0F) January 27, 2025

I have never seen someone jumprope with such swagger.

🔥 World’s First! 🔥



Hiroto Ogiwara made history with the world’s first Backside 2160 in competition during Pacifico Men’s Snowboard Big Air @sonicdrivein pic.twitter.com/Q7s60HLtrm — X Games (@XGames) January 25, 2025

Come on, Nintendo. It's time for a sequel to 1080 Snowboarding called 2160 Snowboarding.

A groundhog named chunk has been stealing a farmer's crop from Delaware for 4 years & eats it in front of a camera pic.twitter.com/dQOb5ptbN6 — internet hall of fame (@InternetH0F) January 24, 2025

I like the cut of Chuck's jib.

I'm crying at him actually reading the texts 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/2SdDHUqlgC — Ichigo Niggasake (@SomaKazima) January 28, 2025

Oof.

Another F-Zero 99 win!

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

I wish I had a podcast to talk about this on....

No Shack Together episode this week

Joe and his entire family are under the weather this week, so we had to cancel tonight's recording session. We hope to be back next week with a new episode. Please understand.

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for January 30, 2025. Please check out our game Bubbletron to support our broader efforts here at Shacknews.

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.