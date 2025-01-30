New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - January 30, 2025

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for Shacknews Evening Reading.
Asif Khan
1

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Kit & Krysta Podcast Episode 155

Another great episode from the former Nintendo Minute hosts with a special guest too!

What a dunk!

That fan's dunk was better than what we will see in the All-Star game.

Tecmo Super Bowl predicts the Chiefs will lose to the Eagles

Saquon Barkley is going to go off, according to the best football video game.

Nikola Jokic x NBA Paint

Hell of a shot.

Be nice to retail employees

The customer is only "always right" with respects to taste, not how companies should operate.

Extraordinary videos

I have never seen someone jumprope with such swagger.

Come on, Nintendo. It's time for a sequel to 1080 Snowboarding called 2160 Snowboarding.

I like the cut of Chuck's jib.

Oof.

Another F-Zero 99 win!

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

I wish I had a podcast to talk about this on....

No Shack Together episode this week

Joe and his entire family are under the weather this week, so we had to cancel tonight's recording session. We hope to be back next week with a new episode. Please understand.

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for January 30, 2025. Please check out our game Bubbletron to support our broader efforts here at Shacknews.

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Asif Khan is the CEO, EIC, and majority shareholder of Shacknews.

