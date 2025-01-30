Intel (INTC) Q4 2024 earnings results beat EPS and revenue expectations Intel stock was up in after-hours trading following the release of its latest earnings report.

Markets have closed for the day and Intel (INTC) was among the companies that reported its quarterly earnings. The final quarter of Intel’s Q4 saw the tech company beat on both earnings and revenue expectations.

Intel’s Q4 2024 earnings report was published at the close of markets today. The company reported $14.3 billion in revenue, beating the $13.8 billion expectation. As for earnings per-share, Intel brought in $0.13 per share against a $0.12 expectation.

“The fourth quarter was a positive step forward as we delivered revenue, gross margin and EPS above our guidance,” said Michelle Johnston Holthaus, interim co-CEO of Intel and CEO of Intel Products. “Our renewed focus on strengthening and simplifying our product portfolio, combined with continued progress on our process roadmap, is positioning us to better serve the needs of our customers. Dave and I are taking actions to enhance our competitive position and create shareholder value.”

Intel stock (INTC) was up in after hours trading, hitting a valuation of $20.50 after ending the day at $20.04. If you’d like to learn more, consider listening to Intel’s Q4 2024 earnings call.