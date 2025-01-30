New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2025 Video Game Release Dates CalendarElden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2025 Video Game Release Dates Calendar
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Intel (INTC) Q4 2024 earnings results beat EPS and revenue expectations

Intel stock was up in after-hours trading following the release of its latest earnings report.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

Markets have closed for the day and Intel (INTC) was among the companies that reported its quarterly earnings. The final quarter of Intel’s Q4 saw the tech company beat on both earnings and revenue expectations.

Intel’s Q4 2024 earnings report was published at the close of markets today. The company reported $14.3 billion in revenue, beating the $13.8 billion expectation. As for earnings per-share, Intel brought in $0.13 per share against a $0.12 expectation.

“The fourth quarter was a positive step forward as we delivered revenue, gross margin and EPS above our guidance,” said Michelle Johnston Holthaus, interim co-CEO of Intel and CEO of Intel Products. “Our renewed focus on strengthening and simplifying our product portfolio, combined with continued progress on our process roadmap, is positioning us to better serve the needs of our customers. Dave and I are taking actions to enhance our competitive position and create shareholder value.”

Intel stock (INTC) was up in after hours trading, hitting a valuation of $20.50 after ending the day at $20.04. If you’d like to learn more, consider listening to Intel’s Q4 2024 earnings call.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola