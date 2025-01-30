Apple (AAPL) Q1 FY25 iPhone revenue misses analyst expectations The Q1 2025 sales for iPhone fell shy of analyst expectations for the quarter by just under a couple billion dollars.

As this latest seasons of quarterly earnings results come out from prominent tech companies, Apple was on deck to share its Q1 2025 earnings results this week. The company did well for itself, but not every metric was a winner. The iPhone, for instance, didn’t live up to expectations in Apple’s Q1, putting up a lower bottom line net sales for the company than analysts expected in that particular section.

Apple reported its iPhone sales in its Q1 FY25 earnings results that went up on its investor relations website. There, the company reported iPhone net sales numbers of $69.14 billion for the quarter. That was versus a Wall Street expectation that called for an estimated $71.03 billion in that particular metric.

Source: Apple

While iPhone sales were by no means low, the reality versus the expectation might spell a little bit of concern for that particular sector of the company. While the iPhone has continued to have new editions nearly every year, the company hasn’t necessarily innovated on the product as much as it has in previous years. The iPhone 16 launched in 2024 and its biggest new features were a new chip, AI features, and supposedly better durability to name a few, but it arguably wasn’t a massive innovation over what iPhone 15 offered.

Even so, Apple still made a healthy chunk of change and doesn’t seem to be slowing down, even with lower than expected iPhone sales. As we watch for what comes next from the company, stay tuned for further earnings results reporting here at Shacknews.