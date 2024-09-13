iPhone 16 Pro pre-orders go live at 5:00 a.m. PDT Wondering what time Apple iPhone 16 Pro goes live? I got you covered. In the headline.

It's that time of year when Apple users have an opportunity to purchase the very best iPhone model on the market. iPhone 16 Pro pre-orders go live over at the Apple Store website and app at 5:00 a.m PDT/8:00 a.m. PDT.

IPhone 16 Pro starts at $999 for the 128 GB model, and the iPhone 16 Pro Max costs $1199 with 256 GB of storage. Head over to the Apple Store website, or use the Apple Store app to get the latest in iPhone technoloy including some Apple Intelligence features.