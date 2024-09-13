New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

iPhone 16 Pro pre-orders go live at 5:00 a.m. PDT

Wondering what time Apple iPhone 16 Pro goes live? I got you covered. In the headline.
Asif Khan
It's that time of year when Apple users have an opportunity to purchase the very best iPhone model on the market. iPhone 16 Pro pre-orders go live over at the Apple Store website and app at 5:00 a.m PDT/8:00 a.m. PDT. 

IPhone 16 Pro starts at $999 for the 128 GB model, and the iPhone 16 Pro Max costs $1199 with 256 GB of storage. Head over to the Apple Store website, or use the Apple Store app to get the latest in iPhone technoloy including some Apple Intelligence features.

CEO/EIC/EIEIO
Asif Khan is the CEO, EIC, and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

