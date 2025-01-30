New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Apple (AAPL) spent $23.6 billion on share buybacks during Q1 FY25

Apple continued its trend of repurchasing its own stock during the latest quarter.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Apple
1

Apple’s Q1 2025 earnings report showed a beat on both fronts for the three trillion-dollar company. It also brought updates on various aspects of the business, including its stock buyback. This quarter, Apple spent $23.6 billion on stock repurchases.

Apple confirmed the buybacks on the final page of its Q1 2025 earnings report. The $23.6 billion spent on share repurchases is consistent with recent trends at the company. Last year, Apple reported $69 billion spent on buybacks during a nine-month period.

Apple's stock chart on January 30, 2025.

News of Apple’s latest round of share buybacks was just one nugget of information found in the company’s Q1 2025 earnings report. Make Shacknews your home for financial news in the tech business.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

