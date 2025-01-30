Apple (AAPL) spent $23.6 billion on share buybacks during Q1 FY25 Apple continued its trend of repurchasing its own stock during the latest quarter.

Apple’s Q1 2025 earnings report showed a beat on both fronts for the three trillion-dollar company. It also brought updates on various aspects of the business, including its stock buyback. This quarter, Apple spent $23.6 billion on stock repurchases.

Apple confirmed the buybacks on the final page of its Q1 2025 earnings report. The $23.6 billion spent on share repurchases is consistent with recent trends at the company. Last year, Apple reported $69 billion spent on buybacks during a nine-month period.

