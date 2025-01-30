Apple (AAPL) Q1 FY25 earnings results beat EPS and revenue estimates The iPhone maker saw its stock go down despite the beating on both fronts in the latest quarter.

Apple (AAPL) is out with its earnings for the latest financial quarter, showing a beat on revenue and EPS expectations. This quarter saw iPhones miss revenue expectations and Apple once again spent a considerable amount of cash on stock buybacks.

Apple tallied $124.3 billion in revenue for the quarter, per its earnings report. This beats the $124 billion expectation. Apple’s EPS was $2.40, which cleared the $2.35 analyst expectation.

“Today Apple is reporting our best quarter ever, with revenue of $124.3 billion, up 4 percent from a year ago,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “We were thrilled to bring customers our best-ever lineup of products and services during the holiday season. Through the power of Apple silicon, we’re unlocking new possibilities for our users with Apple Intelligence, which makes apps and experiences even better and more personal. And we’re excited that Apple Intelligence will be available in even more languages this April.”

Apple (AAPL) stock took a drop in after-hours trading following the publishing of its earnings report. Shares were valued as $234 after ending the day at $237.56. Be sure to bookmark our Apple topic page for more news out of the company’s earnings report.