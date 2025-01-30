New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Apple (AAPL) Q1 FY25 earnings results beat EPS and revenue estimates

The iPhone maker saw its stock go down despite the beating on both fronts in the latest quarter.
Donovan Erskine
Apple (AAPL) is out with its earnings for the latest financial quarter, showing a beat on revenue and EPS expectations. This quarter saw iPhones miss revenue expectations and Apple once again spent a considerable amount of cash on stock buybacks.

Apple tallied $124.3 billion in revenue for the quarter, per its earnings report. This beats the $124 billion expectation. Apple’s EPS was $2.40, which cleared the $2.35 analyst expectation.

Apple's stock chart on January 30, 2025.

“Today Apple is reporting our best quarter ever, with revenue of $124.3 billion, up 4 percent from a year ago,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “We were thrilled to bring customers our best-ever lineup of products and services during the holiday season. Through the power of Apple silicon, we’re unlocking new possibilities for our users with Apple Intelligence, which makes apps and experiences even better and more personal. And we’re excited that Apple Intelligence will be available in even more languages this April.”

Apple (AAPL) stock took a drop in after-hours trading following the publishing of its earnings report. Shares were valued as $234 after ending the day at $237.56. Be sure to bookmark our Apple topic page for more news out of the company’s earnings report.

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

