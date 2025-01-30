Intel (INTC) forecasts Q1 2025 revenue below expectations The Intel Corporation is playing it careful as it comes into its next fiscal year with a cautious revenue forecast.

It’s Intel’s (INTC) turn this week to share the latest details of its financial health, and with it came the Q4 2024 earnings results. Intel’s Q4 didn’t seem to be bad news. The company put up revenue and earnings-per-share numbers that beat analyst estimates. That doesn’t seem to be enough to make Intel confident in its upcoming quarter, though. The group shared revenue forecast for Q1 2025 that was about a billion dollars beneath what analysts were hoping to see on its low end.

Intel put out its Q4 2024 earnings results on its investor relations website this week. Therein, the company shared its forecast for the upcoming quarter that kicks off its 2025 fiscal year. For Q1 2025, Intel shared a forecast of $11.7 billion to $12.7 billion expected. This was far below analyst expectations that were hoping for a forecast closer to $12.9 billion.

Intel (INTC) stock was up in after-hours trading on the back of its Q4 2024 earnings results.

Source: Google

Intel has put much of its effort over the last few years into developing new manufacturing sites and expanding its semiconductor production capabilities under government-funded programs like the CHIPS Act. Unfortunately, not all of those plans have worked out, and it resulted in a restructuring plan in Q4 2024, in which the company announced plans to cut its costs by $10 billion.

With its Q1 2025 forecast looking shy, it will be interesting to see if Intel’s next quarter is in line with those forecasts. Stay tuned for more updates and news on earnings results reporting as it drops right here at Shacknews.