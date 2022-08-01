CHIPS Act of 2022 passes in US House, moving to Biden's desk Set to boost chip production and make the United States tech market more competitive, the CHIPS Act now goes to President Biden to be signed into law.

For a while now, the United States has been floundering alongside the rest of the world in shortages when it comes to semiconductors. That includes the technology that benefits from them such as PCs, video game hardware, smartphones, and even up to and including vehicles. However, the passage of a bill through the final stages of United States legislation may boost the country’s semiconductor supplies and manufacturing in the long run. The CHIPS and Science Act of 2022 has passed in the Senate and House of Representatives and now goes on to President Joe Biden’s desk to be signed into law.

The CHIPS and Science Act of 2022 (also shortened to simply the CHIPS Act of 2022) was officially passed in the House of Representatives on July 27, 2022, following a passing Senate vote before that. The bill was passed in a vote of 243-187 with no Democrats voting against it. There was a strong push by Republican representatives to oppose the legislation, but nonetheless, 24 Republican House Reps voted for the bill as well.

President Joe Biden shared support of the successful vote on the CHIPS Act of 2022 in the Senate and House of Representatives and signaled his intention to sign the bill into law immediately once it gets to his desk.

Source: White House

With the passage of the CHIPS Act of 2022 in both the US House of Representatives and Senate, the bill now goes on to be signed into law by Joe Biden’s administration. Once the CHIPS Act is active, it will provide funding to boost United States infrastructure and manufacturing in the tech industry, especially in regards to semiconductor fabrication. The primary goal of the legislation is to aid the US in overcoming the ongoing semiconductor famine that has been notoriously affecting nearly all tech industries worldwide and allow the nation to better compete with China’s production and dominance in the market.

“The CHIPS and Sciences Act is exactly what we need to be doing to grow our economy right now,” Biden said in a statement following the successful vote. “I look forward to signing this bill into law.”

With this statement in mind, it would appear that nothing stands in the way of the CHIPS Act now, and it will hopefully be a boon for the United States as tech companies around the world continue to seek ways to overcome supply shortages. Stay tuned as we continue to follow this story for further updates.