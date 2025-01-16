Evening Reading - January 16, 2025 - Switch 2 Reveal Edition

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
Our Civ 7 preview took a turn when a We Love The Tyrant Day! celebration broke out for Harriet Tubman, leader of Ancient Egypt. #Civ7 #PC #gaming pic.twitter.com/UxNK5F0lTP— Shacknews (@shacknews) January 16, 2025
- Nintendo Switch 2 officially revealed
- Nintendo teases new Mario Kart game for Switch 2
- Switch 2 to get special Nintendo Direct in April 2025
- Nintendo Switch 2 Experience tour dates & how to register to attend
- Dynasty Warriors: Origins review: Peacemaker
- Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii is a proper seafaring adventure
- EA Sports College Football 26 coming this summer
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth's PC release has been Steam Deck Verified
- Shack Chat: What is your gaming prediction for 2025?
- Sid Meier's Civilization 7 isn't afraid to take risks
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Nintendo Switch 2 is here, and so are the memes!
IT'S THE END OF AN ERA pic.twitter.com/Yh6BXAiJax— bea (@SlLENTPRINCESS) January 16, 2025
Salute to the OG Nintendo Switch.
Never have to see another “Switch Pro/Switch 2” rumor article ever again.— GamesCage - Hype Guy (@GamesCage_) January 16, 2025
We are free pic.twitter.com/CWx0UtzbYc
Even if it is just for a few weeks, it will be nice to not be bombarded with Switch 2 hardware leaks.
The joycons... are drifting...? pic.twitter.com/1wTS3roDkb— Chris Voiceman (@ChrisVoiceman) January 16, 2025
Literal Joy-Con drift? In this economy?
switch2一回はこれ起きると思う pic.twitter.com/R4VRFuv8DB— かぬいち (@KanuitiChrom) January 16, 2025
Not everyone is sold on the industrial design choices made with Switch 2. The Joy-Con connectors seem solid in the video, but that little part sticking out of the Switch 2 might snap off...
DK 🍌 SWITCH 2 pic.twitter.com/bizl3qzfSe— Henry Vargas (@henryvargasart) January 16, 2025
Donkey Kong's new character model looks great!
もしSwitch２がゼル伝のボスだったら pic.twitter.com/ovUK1ObqsT— プラマイ (@pra_11__) January 17, 2025
Drake names reaction video content creators in latest lawsuit
Drake is officially the softest rapper in the over 50 years of hip hop.
This shit frying me https://t.co/vGvIW4gdy3 pic.twitter.com/BnH7KU3PdO— Ed. (@DepressedDETN) January 15, 2025
Kendrick Lamar Content Corner
Not Like Us but the beat is Law & Order (Remix) https://t.co/ndC7ZlpyX2 pic.twitter.com/C9OlQpfDDl— Spectre (@spectre0799) January 15, 2025
Law & Order on the beat!
Kendrick, for the last 6 months, watching Drake make the loss exponentially worse for himself. pic.twitter.com/Mb0cPqTiCk— TONY SNARK (@Yamscasino) January 15, 2025
Taumatawhakatangihangakoauauotamateaturipukakapikimaungahoronukupokaiwhenuakitanatahu
Sounds like a nice place to visit.
You've been Chipi Chipi Chapa Chapa'd
Chipi chipi chapa chapa pic.twitter.com/mvmWWdqJ0z— smol silly cat (@Catsillyness) January 14, 2025
Now go and spread this video across the Internet.
Meanwhile on Xiaohongshu (Red Note)
Xiaohongshu is kind of a mouthful. How about we just call it X instead?— pabst green onion 𓅃 (@millerlowlife_) January 14, 2025
X gonna give it to ya.
RedNote welcomes us 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/FgHYEUHQyv— Ichigo Niggasake (@SomaKazima) January 14, 2025
Red Note users are welcoming TikTok refugee westerners with open arms.
You tell me. https://t.co/ZRcfLwxVVt pic.twitter.com/vT6WtpPEIu— kate bush's ex-husband (@airbagged1) January 14, 2025
Red Note was already hosting some lit content when the TikTok refugees arrived.
The Chinese people on Xiaohongshu are now asking Americans for help with their English homework LMAOOOO pic.twitter.com/nAL3cedS85— Gina Darling (@MissGinaDarling) January 13, 2025
Americans are helping Chinese Red Note users with their English homework.
Incredible things happening on rednote pic.twitter.com/mny0tO51pC— Eric Hovagim (@EricHovagim) January 14, 2025
Some solid RPG content on Red Note.
American cultural shock after joining Xiaohongshu aka RedNote pic.twitter.com/ekN4woujmC— Carl Zha (@CarlZha) January 15, 2025
Western TikTok refugees are learning about the cost of living in China on Red Note, and are considering communism more seriously.
Banning TikTok is not going as they expected lol pic.twitter.com/rpQHUwXnE2— Memes (panda era) (@OrganizerMemes) January 14, 2025
Some folks are already learning Mandarin and praising glorious leader.
Chinese on RedNote told American TikTok refugees that they're not free pic.twitter.com/oeKfMc47t3— Carl Zha (@CarlZha) January 16, 2025
People are learning some harsh truths about capitalism, and we're still fat Americans.
Meanwhile on Tiktok...
Meanwhile on TikTok pic.twitter.com/dSPzPECKEt— Turner Novak 🍌🧢 (@TurnerNovak) January 14, 2025
I will miss my CCP spy on TikTok.
This is why they want to ban TikTok pic.twitter.com/QdgQ0mR3e8— Memes (panda era) (@OrganizerMemes) January 14, 2025
That beaver seems smarter and cooler than Zuck.
MrBeast announces that after meeting with several billionaires, he has officially made an offer to buy TikTok before it gets banned 😭🔥 pic.twitter.com/UJZhBguUnZ— FearBuck (@FearedBuck) January 15, 2025
Mr. Beast is trying to organize a coalition of billionaires to buy TikTok, but what he doesn't realize is that communists don't share his profit motive and the CCP is probably good with just taking their data and going home. Maybe Beast should try to get these billionaires to fund social programs in America, instead?
https://t.co/77mWg89dXN pic.twitter.com/37JdCEr8gE— gayboy molloy (@lun4rmoth) January 12, 2025
Quality content like this knows no borders or app limitations. Hopefully, the talented TikTok creators are able to find a new home on other platforms if the ban does happen.
And now the story of Ben's Big Load...
Now the author knew DAMN well 😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/DEqfBANc68— Ichigo Niggasake (@SomaKazima) January 14, 2025
I am just glad this story has a happy ending.
It's still real to Ozzie, damn it!
Saw someone say to put the Tom and Jerry scream, so here it is lol #WWERaw #RawOnNetflix #WWENXT https://t.co/dSbS55BNPP pic.twitter.com/XRnFuqIpKd— Jake (@KingKotaEra) January 14, 2025
Penta had a great first match on this week's episode of WWE Raw.
Boomerangs are cool!
That's it, I need a boomerang now 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/VzJ7CHgCfK— Ichigo Niggasake (@SomaKazima) January 15, 2025
Neat to see how the different shapes work.
I bet it's thirsty!
the man with the briefcase on Cortex
That deer jump scare was something else today. Thankfully, that pupper saved the day.
Rest in peace, Bob Uecker
Helluva run by a very funny man.
Rest in peace, David Lynch
❤️🩹 pic.twitter.com/n2Nk0HpYzi— savannah (@savbrads) January 16, 2025
A very bright and brilliant light is no longer shining. Join the community over in the Shacknews Chatty as we celebrate the amazing career and life of David Lynch.
