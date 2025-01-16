New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - January 16, 2025 - Switch 2 Reveal Edition

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for Shacknews Evening Reading.
Asif Khan
1

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Nintendo Switch 2 is here, and so are the memes!

Salute to the OG Nintendo Switch.

Even if it is just for a few weeks, it will be nice to not be bombarded with Switch 2 hardware leaks.

Literal Joy-Con drift? In this economy?

Not everyone is sold on the industrial design choices made with Switch 2. The Joy-Con connectors seem solid in the video, but that little part sticking out of the Switch 2 might snap off...

Donkey Kong's new character model looks great!

Drake names reaction video content creators in latest lawsuit

Drake is officially the softest rapper in the over 50 years of hip hop.

Kendrick Lamar Content Corner

Law & Order on the beat!

Taumatawhakatangihangakoauauotamateaturipukakapikimaungahoronukupokaiwhenuakitanatahu

Sounds like a nice place to visit.

You've been Chipi Chipi Chapa Chapa'd

Now go and spread this video across the Internet.

Meanwhile on Xiaohongshu (Red Note)

X gonna give it to ya.

Red Note users are welcoming TikTok refugee westerners with open arms.

Red Note was already hosting some lit content when the TikTok refugees arrived.

Americans are helping Chinese Red Note users with their English homework.

Some solid RPG content on Red Note.

Western TikTok refugees are learning about the cost of living in China on Red Note, and are considering communism more seriously.

Some folks are already learning Mandarin and praising glorious leader.

People are learning some harsh truths about capitalism, and we're still fat Americans.

Meanwhile on Tiktok...

I will miss my CCP spy on TikTok.

That beaver seems smarter and cooler than Zuck.

Mr. Beast is trying to organize a coalition of billionaires to buy TikTok, but what he doesn't realize is that communists don't share his profit motive and the CCP is probably good with just taking their data and going home. Maybe Beast should try to get these billionaires to fund social programs in America, instead?

Quality content like this knows no borders or app limitations. Hopefully, the talented TikTok creators are able to find a new home on other platforms if the ban does happen.

And now the story of Ben's Big Load...

I am just glad this story has a happy ending.

It's still real to Ozzie, damn it!

Penta had a great first match on this week's episode of WWE Raw.

Boomerangs are cool!

Neat to see how the different shapes work.

I bet it's thirsty!

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

That deer jump scare was something else today. Thankfully, that pupper saved the day.

Rest in peace, Bob Uecker

Helluva run by a very funny man.

Rest in peace, David Lynch

A very bright and brilliant light is no longer shining. Join the community over in the Shacknews Chatty as we celebrate the amazing career and life of David Lynch.

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for January 16, 2025. Please consider playing Bubbletron in a show of support to all of the broader Shacknews efforts.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

CEO/EIC/EIEIO

Asif Khan is the CEO, EIC, and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

Hello, Meet Lola