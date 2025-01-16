Evening Reading - January 16, 2025 - Switch 2 Reveal Edition

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

Our Civ 7 preview took a turn when a We Love The Tyrant Day! celebration broke out for Harriet Tubman, leader of Ancient Egypt. #Civ7 #PC #gaming pic.twitter.com/UxNK5F0lTP — Shacknews (@shacknews) January 16, 2025

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Nintendo Switch 2 is here, and so are the memes!

IT'S THE END OF AN ERA pic.twitter.com/Yh6BXAiJax — bea (@SlLENTPRINCESS) January 16, 2025

Salute to the OG Nintendo Switch.

Never have to see another “Switch Pro/Switch 2” rumor article ever again.



We are free pic.twitter.com/CWx0UtzbYc — GamesCage - Hype Guy (@GamesCage_) January 16, 2025

Even if it is just for a few weeks, it will be nice to not be bombarded with Switch 2 hardware leaks.

Literal Joy-Con drift? In this economy?

Not everyone is sold on the industrial design choices made with Switch 2. The Joy-Con connectors seem solid in the video, but that little part sticking out of the Switch 2 might snap off...

DK 🍌 SWITCH 2 pic.twitter.com/bizl3qzfSe — Henry Vargas (@henryvargasart) January 16, 2025

Donkey Kong's new character model looks great!

Drake names reaction video content creators in latest lawsuit

Drake is officially the softest rapper in the over 50 years of hip hop.

Kendrick Lamar Content Corner

Not Like Us but the beat is Law & Order (Remix) https://t.co/ndC7ZlpyX2 pic.twitter.com/C9OlQpfDDl — Spectre (@spectre0799) January 15, 2025

Law & Order on the beat!

Kendrick, for the last 6 months, watching Drake make the loss exponentially worse for himself. pic.twitter.com/Mb0cPqTiCk — TONY SNARK (@Yamscasino) January 15, 2025

Taumatawhakatangihangakoauauotamateaturipukakapikimaungahoronukupokaiwhenuakitanatahu

Sounds like a nice place to visit.

You've been Chipi Chipi Chapa Chapa'd

Chipi chipi chapa chapa pic.twitter.com/mvmWWdqJ0z — smol silly cat (@Catsillyness) January 14, 2025

Now go and spread this video across the Internet.

Meanwhile on Xiaohongshu (Red Note)

Xiaohongshu is kind of a mouthful. How about we just call it X instead? — pabst green onion 𓅃 (@millerlowlife_) January 14, 2025

X gonna give it to ya.

RedNote welcomes us 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/FgHYEUHQyv — Ichigo Niggasake (@SomaKazima) January 14, 2025

Red Note users are welcoming TikTok refugee westerners with open arms.

Red Note was already hosting some lit content when the TikTok refugees arrived.

The Chinese people on Xiaohongshu are now asking Americans for help with their English homework LMAOOOO pic.twitter.com/nAL3cedS85 — Gina Darling (@MissGinaDarling) January 13, 2025

Americans are helping Chinese Red Note users with their English homework.

Incredible things happening on rednote pic.twitter.com/mny0tO51pC — Eric Hovagim (@EricHovagim) January 14, 2025

Some solid RPG content on Red Note.

American cultural shock after joining Xiaohongshu aka RedNote pic.twitter.com/ekN4woujmC — Carl Zha (@CarlZha) January 15, 2025

Western TikTok refugees are learning about the cost of living in China on Red Note, and are considering communism more seriously.

Banning TikTok is not going as they expected lol pic.twitter.com/rpQHUwXnE2 — Memes (panda era) (@OrganizerMemes) January 14, 2025

Some folks are already learning Mandarin and praising glorious leader.

Chinese on RedNote told American TikTok refugees that they're not free pic.twitter.com/oeKfMc47t3 — Carl Zha (@CarlZha) January 16, 2025

People are learning some harsh truths about capitalism, and we're still fat Americans.

Meanwhile on Tiktok...

Meanwhile on TikTok pic.twitter.com/dSPzPECKEt — Turner Novak 🍌🧢 (@TurnerNovak) January 14, 2025

I will miss my CCP spy on TikTok.

This is why they want to ban TikTok pic.twitter.com/QdgQ0mR3e8 — Memes (panda era) (@OrganizerMemes) January 14, 2025

That beaver seems smarter and cooler than Zuck.

MrBeast announces that after meeting with several billionaires, he has officially made an offer to buy TikTok before it gets banned 😭🔥 pic.twitter.com/UJZhBguUnZ — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) January 15, 2025

Mr. Beast is trying to organize a coalition of billionaires to buy TikTok, but what he doesn't realize is that communists don't share his profit motive and the CCP is probably good with just taking their data and going home. Maybe Beast should try to get these billionaires to fund social programs in America, instead?

Quality content like this knows no borders or app limitations. Hopefully, the talented TikTok creators are able to find a new home on other platforms if the ban does happen.

And now the story of Ben's Big Load...

Now the author knew DAMN well 😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/DEqfBANc68 — Ichigo Niggasake (@SomaKazima) January 14, 2025

I am just glad this story has a happy ending.

It's still real to Ozzie, damn it!

Penta had a great first match on this week's episode of WWE Raw.

Boomerangs are cool!

That's it, I need a boomerang now 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/VzJ7CHgCfK — Ichigo Niggasake (@SomaKazima) January 15, 2025

Neat to see how the different shapes work.

I bet it's thirsty!

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

That deer jump scare was something else today. Thankfully, that pupper saved the day.

Rest in peace, Bob Uecker

Helluva run by a very funny man.

Rest in peace, David Lynch

A very bright and brilliant light is no longer shining. Join the community over in the Shacknews Chatty as we celebrate the amazing career and life of David Lynch.

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for January 16, 2025. Please consider playing Bubbletron in a show of support to all of the broader Shacknews efforts.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.