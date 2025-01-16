Nintendo Switch 2 Experience tour dates & how to register to attend The Nintendo Switch 2 will be shown off around the world. Find out when it's coming to a location near you and learn how to join in!

With Nintendo Switch 2 finally revealed, one of the next questions on everyone’s mind has been when they can give it a try. Thankfully, Nintendo is going to let fans do just that. It has announced a Nintendo Switch 2 Experience tour that have stops worldwide, allowing fans around the globe to try out the new console and see what it can do. Many of the dates are already solidified and instructions on how to register to attend have been shared, so we’ve brought all of that information here for your convenience.

How to register to attend the Nintendo Switch 2 Experience

When registration for the Nintendo Switch 2 Experience tour opens on January 17, fans will be able to register for any location on Nintendo's website for a free chance at attending.

Source: Nintendo

As shared on the Switch 2 page on Nintendo’s website, registration opens on January 17, 2025. Registration also closes on January 26, 2025 at 11:59 p.m. at the local time of each location. For any of the events, fans can enter a raffle drawing for free as long as you have a valid Nintendo Account. Attendees will be drawn randomly from registration and notified of the results soon after.

Nintendo Switch 2 Experience tour dates

Below is the full listing of dates and locations for the Nintendo Switch 2 Experience tour:

North America

New York, April 4-6, 2025

Los Angeles, April 11-13, 2025

Dallas, April 25-27, 2025

Toronto, April 25-27, 2025

Asia

Tokyo (Makuhari), April 26-27, 2025

Seoul, May 31-June 1, 2025

Europe

Paris, April 4-6, 2025

London, April 11-13, 2025

Milan, April 25-27, 2025

Berlin, April 25-27, 2025

Madrid, May 9-11, 2025

Amsterdam, May 9-11, 2025

Oceania

Melbourne, May 10-11, 2025

That covers the tour dates, locations, and how to register to attend the Nintendo Switch 2 Experience tour, but there’s plenty more to learn about the new console. Be sure to follow the Nintendo Switch 2 topic for all of our latest coverage, news, and updates.