New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2025 Video Game Release Dates CalendarElden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2025 Video Game Release Dates Calendar
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth's PC release has been Steam Deck Verified

Whether you want to play on desktop, laptop, or the Valve's handheld, it seems Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will run fine when it comes to PC later this month.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Square Enix
1

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is set to arrive on PC later this January with a variety of beefy upgrades to take advantage of high-end builds, but it’s also going to be quite scalable according to Square Enix. The PC version has earned Steam Deck Verified status, meaning it should be playable on Valve’s handheld PC gaming platform without issue.

Square Enix announced Steam Deck Verified status for Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth on PC in an article on the company’s website this week:

With the PC version of FF7 Rebirth fast-approaching, it’s worth noting that it was one of the most highly-anticipated games of 2024 and made our Shacknews Awards list in a number of categories. It wasn’t perfect, but it still got a very reasonable 8 out of 10 in our review. The game’s cast is presented impeccably and the arrival of the Gold Saucer is an incredible sight to behold.

With that January 23 release date approaching, rest assured, if you intended to play Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth’s PC version on the Steam Deck, it should work. Stay tuned as we get closer to the launch later this month for more coverage and updates.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on BlueSky @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola