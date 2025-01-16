Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth's PC release has been Steam Deck Verified Whether you want to play on desktop, laptop, or the Valve's handheld, it seems Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will run fine when it comes to PC later this month.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is set to arrive on PC later this January with a variety of beefy upgrades to take advantage of high-end builds, but it’s also going to be quite scalable according to Square Enix. The PC version has earned Steam Deck Verified status, meaning it should be playable on Valve’s handheld PC gaming platform without issue.

Square Enix announced Steam Deck Verified status for Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth on PC in an article on the company’s website this week:

That means upon launch on January 23, you’ll be able to play the critically acclaimed RPG on a train, on a plane, swaddled up in bed, in the bathroom… wherever you want. It’s fine - we won’t judge. Of course, you can also play on your desktop, where depending on your rig you’ll be able to benefit from frame rates of up to 120FPS and a range of visual enhancements, including refined lighting, improved environment detail, more detailed textures. You’ll also potentially be able to experience enhanced framerates and image quality with NVIDIA DLSS. VRR is also supported.

Your first look at Final Fantasy VII Rebirth running on Steam Deck.



With the PC version of FF7 Rebirth fast-approaching, it’s worth noting that it was one of the most highly-anticipated games of 2024 and made our Shacknews Awards list in a number of categories. It wasn’t perfect, but it still got a very reasonable 8 out of 10 in our review. The game’s cast is presented impeccably and the arrival of the Gold Saucer is an incredible sight to behold.

With that January 23 release date approaching, rest assured, if you intended to play Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth’s PC version on the Steam Deck, it should work. Stay tuned as we get closer to the launch later this month for more coverage and updates.