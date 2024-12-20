Evening Reading - December 20, 2024

Hello, Shacknews. One thing left for me this year. One more round of news, memes, and entertainment for 2024. This is the Friday edition of Evening Reading.

There's no 'Bye' in 'Team Fortress'

After just 2901 days, Team Fortress Comics comes to a close with Issue #7. Read it here: https://t.co/FIGWiIduPN pic.twitter.com/MMzPkaki2n — Team Fortress 2 (@TeamFortress) December 20, 2024

Out of the blue, Valve has officially closed the book on the story of Team Fortress 2. This sure felt like a conclusive ending for everyone and a fitting way to say goodbye to this lovable cast of characters. Farewell, friends.

Going 'Beyond'

As an update, still planning on releasing 1.0 of MVCIB today. We're squashing several bugs and making sure our single player modes are functional before release. Will keep ya'll updated here when the website links go live! https://t.co/JUEyxNPhhC — Maximilian Dood (@maximilian_) December 20, 2024

PSA: Maximilian and more than 40 others came together to make a definitive version of Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite. The mod will be out today.

We got to talk to Max at Summer Game Fest earlier this year, so check out that interview to learn more.

Nothing but the Hotfix

It's time for the Hotfix Holiday Party!

GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.

This week in Shaqnews

Shaq's new nickname is The Big Christmas Tree.

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

The hype train is leaving the station and heading to Netflix.

Tonight in video game music

With Sonic the Hedgehog 3 in theaters, let's end this year by going back to last year when FamilyJules and Caleb Hynes brought us a dynamite cover of Live and Learn.

Well, everyone, this is it for Evening Reading for 2024! As always, be sure to keep the spirit of the classic Evening Reading alive by jumping into the comments about whatever you see here or whatever randomness you'd like to discuss. Join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. If you want to go new school and find different ways to leave your feedback or talk about whatever, join us in the Official Shacknews Community Discord. We'll have articles going up over the next few weeks, but we're officially out for the holiday. We'll see you all in 2025!