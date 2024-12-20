Weekend Console Download Deals for Dec. 20: PlayStation Holiday and Xbox Countdown sales

The end of the year is here and that means it's time for some big sales to wrap things up. PlayStation's Holiday Sale and Xbox's Countdown Sale have both begun to take you through Chistman and New Years with some great games. That includes deals on Astro Bot, LEGO Horizon Adventures, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, and many more.
Nintendo doesn't have a big sale just yet, but there is a Capcom sale worth watching, because that one's got a first-time discount on Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection Arcade Classics and Ace Attorney Investigations Collection.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts. If more than one version of a game is available, the PlayStation 5 gen price will be listed.
- Holiday Sale
- Astro Bot - $49.79 (17% off)
- LEGO Horizon Adventures - $39.59 (34% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2 - $39.89 (43% off)
- Helldivers 2 - $31.99 (20% off)
- God of War Ragnarok - $29.39 (58% off)
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth - $41.99 (40% off)
- Final Fantasy 16 Complete Edition - $52.49 (25% off)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 - $52.49 (25% off)
- Baldur's Gate 3 - $55.99 (20% off)
- Elden Ring - $35.99 (40% off)
- Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon - $35.99 (40% off)
- Diablo 4 Expansion Bundle - $45.49 (35% off)
- Destiny 2: The Final Shape - $24.99 (50% off)
- Metaphor: ReFantazio - $52.49 (25% off)
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard - $41.99 (40% off)
- Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven - $37.49 (25% off)
- Visions of Mana - $41.99 (30% off)
- New World: Aeternum - $41.99 (30% off)
- Sonic X Shadow Generations Digital Deluxe Edition - $44.99 (25% off)
- Planet Coaster 2 - $39.99 (20% off)
- Tetris Forever - $27.99 (20% off)
- Star Wars Outlaws - $45.49 (35% off)
- Life is Strange: Double Exposure - $34.99 (30% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 - $52.49 (25% off)
- Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster - $39.99 (20% off)
- Silent Hill 2 - $48.99 (30% off)
- Alan Wake 2 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Dragon's Dogma 2 Deluxe Edition - $49.59 (38% off)
- Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth - $34.99 (50% off)
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown - $19.99 (50% off)
- Another Crab's Treasure - $19.79 (34% off)
- EA SPORTS College Football 25 - $34.99 (50% off)
- EA SPORTS Madden NFL 25 - $27.99 (60% off)
- NBA 2K25 - $27.99 (60% off)
- EA SPORTS FC 25 - $27.99 (60% off)
- NHL 25 - $27.99 (60% off)
- Undisputed - $44.99 (25% off)
- EA SPORTS UFC 5 - $14.00 (80% off)
- Tekken 8 - $34.99 (50% off)
- Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics - $39.99 (20% off)
- Street Fighter 6 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns Kollection - $29.69 (67% off)
- Resident Evil 4 Gold Edition - $29.99 (40% off)
- Assassin's Creed Mirage - $19.99 (60% off)
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - $27.99 (60% off)
- RoboCop: Rogue City - $26.99 (55% off)
- Lies of P - $35.99 (40% off)
- Payday 3 - $11.99 (60% off)
- Sea of Stars - $24.49 (30% off)
- Octopath Traveler 2 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition - $23.99 (60% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak - $14.99 (75% off)
- Dead Space - $17.49 (75% off)
- Hogwarts Legacy - $17.49 (75% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - $17.49 (75% off)
- Battlefield 2042 - $5.59 (92% off)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice GOTY Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition - $16.49 (67% off)
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Legends of the Zone Trilogy - $25.99 (35% off)
- Cuphead + The Delicious Last Course - $18.89 (30% off)
- Stardew Valley - $10.49 (30% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge - $14.99 (40% off)
- Tetris Effect Connected - $29.99 (25% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $4.79 (92% off)
- Middle-earth: The Shadow Bundle - $10.49 (85% off)
- Batman Arkham Collection - $5.99 (90% off)
- More from the PlayStation Holiday Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- It Takes Two - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Aliens: Dark Descent - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Temtem - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the monthly freebies available exclusively to PlayStation Plus members.
Xbox
If more than one version of a game is available, the Xbox Series X|S price will be listed.
Xbox Games with Gold has been retired as of September 1, 2023. The following games are a part of Xbox Game Pass Deals and Discounts. An Xbox Game Pass Core or Ultimate subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- Atomic Heart Premium Edition - $43.99 (60% off)
- SnowRunner 3-Year Anniversary Edition - $49.99 (50% off)
- Shadow Warrior 3 Definitive Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- There are more Xbox games on sale in this week's Deals with Game Pass Ultimate and Game Pass Core.
The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Xbox Countdown 2024
- Baldur's Gate 3 - $55.99 (20% off)
- Elden Ring - $35.99 (40% off)
- Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon - $35.99 (40% off)
- Diablo 4 Expansion Bundle - $45.49 (35% off)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 - $52.49 (25% off)
- Star Wars Outlaws - $45.49 (35% off)
- Life is Strange: Double Exposure - $34.99 (30% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 - $52.49 (25% off)
- Metaphor: ReFantazio Atlus 35th Digital Anniversary Edition - $74.99 (25% off)
- Sonic X Shadow Generations Digital Deluxe Edition - $44.99 (25% off)
- Visions of Mana - $41.99 (30% off)
- Destiny 2: The Final Shape - $24.99 (50% off)
- Alan Wake 2 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Starfield - $41.99 (40% off)
- New World: Aeternum - $41.99 (30% off)
- Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 - $32.49 (35% off)
- Halo Infinite (Campaign) - $19.79 (67% off)
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection - $9.99 (75% off)
- Forza Motorsport - $34.99 (50% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition - $47.99 (40% off)
- Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth Ultimate Edition - $54.99 (50% off)
- The Casting of Frank Stone - $27.99 (30% off)
- Sand Land - $29.99 (50% off)
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Digital Deluxe Edition - $4.99 (95% off)
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Complete Edition - $24.99 (50% off)
- Contra: Operation Galuga - $23.99 (40% off)
- Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered Starring Lara Croft - $14.99 (50% off)
- Tales of Kenzera: ZAU - $9.99 (50% off)
- Tekken 8 - $34.99 (50% off)
- Street Fighter 6 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns Kollection - $29.69 (67% off)
- Payday 3 Year 1 Edition - $23.99 (60% off)
- Remnant 2 - $24.99 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed Mirage - $19.99 (60% off)
- Lords of the Fallen Deluxe Edition - $27.99 (65% off)
- Resident Evil 4 Gold Edition - $29.99 (40% off)
- Lies of P - $35.99 (40% off)
- RoboCop: Rogue City - $23.99 (60% off)
- Hitman World of Assassination - $27.99 (60% off)
- The Jackbox Survey Scramble - $7.99 (20% off)
- The Jackbox Naughty Pack - $14.99 (25% off)
- EA SPORTS College Football 25 - $34.99 (50% off)
- EA SPORTS Madden NFL 25 - $27.99 (60% off)
- NBA 2K25 - $27.99 (60% off)
- TopSpin 2K25 - $23.09 (67% off)
- WWE 2K24 - $23.09 (67% off)
- AEW Fight Forever Ultimate Edition - $49.99 (50% off)
- Undisputed - $44.99 (25% off)
- EA SPORTS UFC 5 - $14.00 (80% off)
- EA SPORTS FC 25 - $27.99 (60% off)
- NHL 25 - $27.99 (60% off)
- F1 24 - $14.00 (80% off)
- EA Sports WRC 24 - $5.00 (90% off)
- The Crew Motorfest Gold Edition - $49.99 (50% off)
- EA SPORTS PGA Tour - $6.99 (90% off)
- PGA Tour 2K23 - $10.49 (85% off)
- MLB The Show 24 MVP Edition - $13.99 (80% off)
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - $27.99 (60% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - $17.49 (75% off)
- Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection - $26.24 (25% off)
- Harry Potter Quidditch Champions Deluxe Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Hogwarts Legacy Digital Deluxe Edition - $19.99 (75% off)
- Stray - $14.99 (50% off)
- Crash Team Rumble - $17.99 (40% off)
- LEGO 2K Drive - $15.99 (60% off)
- Ace Attorney Investigations Collection - $29.99 (25% off)
- Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy - $29.99 (40% off)
- Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective - $14.99 (50% off)
- Immortals of Aveum - $13.99 (80% off)
- Exoprimal - $14.99 (75% off)
- Blasphemous 2 - $14.99 (50% off)
- Dredge - $12.49 (50% off)
- Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name - $24.99 (50% off)
- Like a Dragon: Ishin - $17.99 (70% off)
- Dead Space - $17.49 (75% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak - $14.99 (75% off)
- Wild Hearts - $17.49 (75% off)
- One Piece Odyssey - $14.99 (50% off)
- Minecraft Legends - $9.99 (75% off)
- Minecraft Dungeons Ultimate Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Redfall - $19.99 (50% off)
- As Dusk Falls - $9.89 (67% off)
- Pentiment - $9.99 (50% off)
- Grounded - $19.99 (50% off)
- Sea of Thieves 2024 Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Microsoft Flight Simulator 40th Anniversary Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Psychonauts 2 - $14.99 (75% off)
- Deathloop - $11.99 (80% off)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo - $14.99 (75% off)
- PowerWash Simulator - $17.49 (25% off)
- The Callisto Protocol - $22.49 (75% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human Reloaded Edition - $23.99 (60% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition - $13.99 (80% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Next-Level Edition - $13.99 (80% off)
- Far Cry 6 - $14.99 (75% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition - $9.99 (80% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition - $23.99 (60% off)
- Octopath Traveler 2 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion - $24.99 (50% off)
- Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin - $19.99 (50% off)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy - $11.99 (80% off)
- Pac-Man World Re-PAC - $5.99 (80% off)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice GOTY Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Complete Edition - $34.99 (75% off)
- Riders Republic Complete Edition - $24.99 (75% off)
- Battlefield 2042 Cross-Gen Bundle - $6.99 (90% off)
- Life is Strange: True Colors - $17.99 (70% off)
- Life is Strange Remastered Collection - $15.99 (60% off)
- Outriders Complete Edition - $19.49 (35% off)
- Borderlands Collection: Pandora's Box - $37.49 (75% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $5.99 (90% off)
- Gotham Knights Deluxe Edition - $8.99 (90% off)
- Back 4 Blood Ultimate Edition - $9.99 (90% off)
- Resident Evil Village - $15.99 (60% off)
- It Takes Two - $7.99 (80% off)
- Dead by Daylight - $11.99 (60% off)
- Gears Triple Bundle - $19.79 (67% off)
- Halo Wars 2 Complete Edition - $14.99 (75% off)
- Ori: The Collection - $16.49 (67% off)
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice - $8.99 (70% off)
- Fallout 76 - $9.99 (75% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition - $16.49 (67% off)
- The Elder Scrolls Online - $4.99 (75% off)
- DOOM Eternal - $9.99 (75% off)
- Capcom Fighting Collection - $15.99 (60% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ - $8.99 (85% off)
- JoJo's Bizarre Adventure All-Star Battle R - $9.99 (80% off)
- Brawlhalla All Legends Pack - $19.99 (50% off)
- Batman Arkham Collection - $5.99 (90% off)
- Tomb Raider Definitive Survivor Trilogy - $14.99 (75% off)
- Doom 1+2 - $3.99 (60% off)
- Quake 2 - $3.99 (60% off)
- More from the Xbox Countdown 2024 Sale.
Nintendo Switch
- Capcom Holiday Sale
- Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection Arcade Classics - $39.99 (20% off)
- Ace Attorney Investigations Collection - $29.99 (25% off)
- Okami HD - $4.99 (75% off)
- Monster Hunter Stories Collection - $39.99 (33% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak Edition - $14.99 (75% off)
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy - $9.99 (66% off)
- Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy - $29.99 (40% off)
- Onimusha: Warlords - $9.99 (50% off)
- Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen - $4.99 (83% off)
- Devil May Cry - $9.99 (50% off)
- Devil May Cry 2 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil 0 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil 4 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil 5 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil 6 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil - $9.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil Revelations - $7.99 (60% off)
- Resident Evil Revelations 2 - $7.99 (60% off)
- Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective - $14.99 (50% off)
- Capcom Fighting Bundle - $19.99 (66% off)
- Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection - $9.99 (66% off)
- Ubisoft Holidays Sale
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Complete Edition - $24.99 (50% off)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Gold Edition - $29.69 (67% off)
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle - $13.99 (65% off)
- Just Dance 2025 Deluxe Edition - $38.99 (35% off)
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas - Uno Party! Mania - $2.99 (40% off)
- More from the Nintendo Ubisoft Holidays Sale.
- Lorelei and the Laser Eyes - $18.74 (25% off)
- Hogwarts Legacy - $14.99 (75% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - $11.99 (80% off)
- Mortal Kombat 1 - $15.99 (60% off)
- EA SPORTS FC 25 Ultimate Edition - $39.99 (50% off)
- Cozy Grove - $7.49 (50% off)
- Dredge - $12.49 (50% off)
- Outer Wilds Archaeologist Edition - $22.79 (40% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ Legendary Edition - $39.59 (64% off)
- We Love Katamari REROLL + Royal Reverie Special Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
