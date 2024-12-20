Weekend Console Download Deals for Dec. 20: PlayStation Holiday and Xbox Countdown sales

The end of the year is here and that means it's time for some big sales to wrap things up. PlayStation's Holiday Sale and Xbox's Countdown Sale have both begun to take you through Chistman and New Years with some great games. That includes deals on Astro Bot, LEGO Horizon Adventures, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, and many more.

Nintendo doesn't have a big sale just yet, but there is a Capcom sale worth watching, because that one's got a first-time discount on Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection Arcade Classics and Ace Attorney Investigations Collection.

This concludes the Weekend Console Download Deals for 2024. Krusty's outta here for the holidays, so be good, kids. See you all next year!

Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:

PlayStation

The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts. If more than one version of a game is available, the PlayStation 5 gen price will be listed.

The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.

Xbox

If more than one version of a game is available, the Xbox Series X|S price will be listed.

Xbox Games with Gold has been retired as of September 1, 2023. The following games are a part of Xbox Game Pass Deals and Discounts. An Xbox Game Pass Core or Ultimate subscription is required to receive these discounts.

The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members may be eligible for additional discounts.

Nintendo Switch

