Weekend PC Download Deals for Dec. 20: Steam Winter Sale 2024

Wake up, losers! A new Steam sale has begun!

"Hang on, Ozzie," you might be saying, "Didn't we just have a Steam sale a few weeks ago?"

We sure did, so I hope you still have money leftover from the last one. The Steam Winter Sale features many of the big deals from the Steam Autumn Sale, but now we have a few extra additions. Look for first-time discounts on Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, LEGO Horizon Adventures, Life is Strange: Double Exposure, God of War Ragnarok, and many more. Plus, Elden Ring and Baldur's Gate 3 are back on the menu!

Elsewhere, Steam isn't the only big sale happening. The Epic Holiday Sale and GOG.com Winter Sale are still happening, also joined by big-time holiday sales from Blizzard and Ubisoft. Plus, be sure to check out the best deals from Green Man Gaming, Fanatical, Gamebillet, and more.

That'll do it for the Weekend PC Download Deals for 2024. It's been a fun challenge to keep the deals coming to you every Friday, especially with an intense convention schedule, but I'm happy to do it all for you. Let's do it again next year!

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

Epic Games Store

Fanatical

Gamebillet

Gamersgate

GamesPlanet

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

Use the coupon code DEC15 to save 15% off the regular retail price of any PC game. Exclusions apply.

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of December, you'll receive Bomb Rush Cyberfunk, Old World, Atlas Fallen: Reign of Sand, Crime Boss: Rockay City, The Invincible, Moonstone Island, Inkulinati, Venba, and Monster Prom 3: Monster Roadtrip. These activate on Steam. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.

Pay $5 or more to get Rusty's Retirement and Minami Lane. Pay $10 or more to also receive Spirit City: Lofi Sessions. Pay $22 or more to also receive The Ranch of Rivershine, Fae Farm, and Little Kitty, Big City. These activate on Steam.

Pay $4 or more to get Sclash, KUNAI, They Always Run, and Aragami. Pay $8 or more to also receive Furi and Aragami 2. Pay $12 or more to also receive Slave Zero X. These games can be redeemed on GOG.com.

Ubisoft Store

Use the promo code HOLIDAY20 to get an additional 20% off of your purchase. Restrictions apply.

Steam

Are we back again so soon? The Steam Winter Sale is underway, just in time for the Christmas holiday! There are hundreds upon hundreds of deals. As is always the case, some deals will inevitably fall through the cracks. I'm a pretty awesome guy, but I'm also one guy, so I'm inevitably going to miss something. So please understand, but if I absolutely miss anything egregious that you would like to see mentioned, let me know in the comments and I will endeavor to add it later on. For now, we're diving in and listing as much as we can with the time available to us!

No more delays! We're jumping into the deals! Here we go!

Life is Strange: Double Exposure

Contra: Operation Galuga

1000xRESIST

Halo Infinite

Windjammers 2

Capcom Fighting Collection

Tabletop Simulator

