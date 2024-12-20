Shack Together 044 - The Gang's All Here! Feat. The Games of 2024 Trivia Bonanza!

Welcome to episode 44 of Shack Together! We've got a packed house today with Sam Chandler exploring Isles of Sea and Sky, Greg Burke and Donovan Erskine both diving into Marvel Rivals, David Craddock adventuring through Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, and John trying out [checks notes] Musk Sticks. As your faithful producer, I'm excited to announce I've completed Final Fantasy IX putting my franchise count at three titles finished in the past 12 months. Asif, of course, ends his Mario Kart 8 Deluxe journey and continues his F-Zero 99 one and tells us all about them before we dive into today’s special main segment.

The first ever Games of 2024 Trivia Bonanza, where we put our gaming knowledge to the test with questions about 2024’s most coveted releases, has arrived and our contestants delivered the goods. Featuring a two-team battle for the ages, you’ll want to stick around for this one and play along if you so dare. Hit us up on Chatty and let us know how you performed, while you're at it.

And that's all for today's show! Thanks as always for listening and we’ll see you toward the end of December for one final installment of Shack Together in 2024!

Don't forget to subscribe on your favorite podcast app and join us every Friday for more episodes of Shack Together. Enjoy!

Follow Shack Together