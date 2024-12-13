Evening Reading - December 13, 2024

Hello, Shacknews. The Game Awards have ended, bringing an incredibly busy week to a close. All that's left is another round of news, memes, and entertainment. This is the Friday edition of Evening Reading.

Fortnite Islands now include first-person views.

Take a moment to catch up with last night's VF Direct.

Funko Fusion has launched new DLC for The Office, of all things.

Let's end on a big one, as Game Director Sebastian Kalemba breaks down The Witcher 4 trailer from last night.

Man, it's so bad.

Exiled

Pretty sure this isn't all he cheats at.

Dinosaur weather report

Hey, I'm still waiting to get more Viewtiful Joe.

Nothing but the Hotfix

Time to celebrate TGA GOTY winner Astro Bot.

This week in Shaqnews

Oops! Shaq's out here causing property damage.

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

The Bloodline War is about to explode on Netflix.

Tonight in video game music

Lacey Johnson sends us into the weekend with the Cut Man Stage from Mega Man.

