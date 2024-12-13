New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - December 13, 2024

The Game Awards are over, so let's close out the week.
Ozzie Mejia
2

Hello, Shacknews. The Game Awards have ended, bringing an incredibly busy week to a close. All that's left is another round of news, memes, and entertainment. This is the Friday edition of Evening Reading.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And, because it's the weekend, go find yourself something to play!

Around the Gaming Horn

Here's some rapid-fire news to wrap up your week.

Fortnite Islands now include first-person views.

Take a moment to catch up with last night's VF Direct.

Funko Fusion has launched new DLC for The Office, of all things.

Let's end on a big one, as Game Director Sebastian Kalemba breaks down The Witcher 4 trailer from last night.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Today in Bubbletron

Man, it's so bad.

Be sure to play Bubbletron today!

Exiled

Elon Musk was temporarily suspended from Path of Exile for cheating.

[image or embed]

— Craig R. Brittain (@craigbrittain.com) December 13, 2024 at 12:28 PM

Pretty sure this isn't all he cheats at.

Dinosaur weather report

When Capcom brings back every goddamn franchise under the sun but Dino Crisis

[image or embed]

— Shinobi602 (@shinobi602.bsky.social) December 13, 2024 at 7:11 AM

Hey, I'm still waiting to get more Viewtiful Joe.

Nothing but the Hotfix

Time to celebrate TGA GOTY winner Astro Bot.

GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.

This week in Shaqnews

Oops! Shaq's out here causing property damage.

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

The Bloodline War is about to explode on Netflix.

Tonight in video game music

Lacey Johnson sends us into the weekend with the Cut Man Stage from Mega Man.

That's it for the second Friday Evening Reading for December! Be sure to keep the spirit of the classic Evening Reading alive by jumping into the comments about whatever you see here or whatever randomness you'd like to discuss. Join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. If you want to go new school and find different ways to leave your feedback or talk about whatever, join us in the Official Shacknews Community Discord. I'll see you all next week!

