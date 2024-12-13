Weekend Console Download Deals for Dec. 13: The Game Awards 2024

Last night was an exciting evening at The Game Awards. Now that the show is over, it's time to check out the big award show sales from PlayStation and Xbox, which have many of the nominees on sale. Does that include TGA GOTY Winner Astro Bot? No, no it doesn't. But you can find first-time deals on games like Dragon Age: The Veilguard and Life is Strange: Double Exposure and that's certainly something.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts. If more than one version of a game is available, the PlayStation 5 gen price will be listed.
- The Game Awards Sale
- God of War Ragnarök Digital Deluxe Edition - $39.99 (50% off)
- Metaphor: ReFantazio Atlus 35th Anniversary Digital Deluxe Edition - $74.99 (25% off)
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard Deluxe Edition - $62.99 (30% off)
- Life is Strange: Double Exposure Deluxe Edition - $41.99 (30% off)
- Star Wars Outlaws Gold Edition - $71.49 (35% off)
- Silent Hill 2 Deluxe Edition - $51.99 (35% off)
- Helldivers 2 Super Citizen Edition - $47.99 (20% off)
- The Plucky Squire - $22.49 (25% off)
- Neva - $15.99 (20% off)
- Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection Arcade Classics - $39.99 (20% off)
- Stellar Blade Digital Deluxe Edition - $59.99 (25% off)
- More from the PlayStation The Game Awards Sale.
- PlayStation 30th Anniversary Sale
- Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition - $39.59 (34% off)
- Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut - $29.39 (58% off)
- Returnal - $29.39 (58% off)
- The Last of Us Part 1 - $29.39 (58% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 Gold Edition - $74.99 (25% off)
- EA SPORTS College Football 25 Deluxe Edition - $59.99 (40% off)
- EA SPORTS Madden NFL 25 Deluxe Edition - $49.99 (50% off)
- EA SPORTS FC 25 Ultimate Edition - $49.99 (50% off)
- Undisputed WBC Edition - $59.99 (25% off)
- Tekken 8 Deluxe Edition - $69.99 (30% off)
- Animal Well - $19.99 (20% off)
- V Rising - $29.99 (25% off)
- Unicorn Overlord - $35.99 (40% off)
- Hitman World of Assassination - $27.99 (60% off)
- Lords of the Fallen - $27.99 (60% off)
- Darkest Dungeon 2 - $29.99 (25% off)
- Bloodborne Complete Edition - $17.49 (50% off)
- Dredge - $14.99 (40% off)
- The Stanley Parable Ultra Deluxe - $14.99 (40% off)
- Shadow of the Colossus - $9.99 (50% off)
- Control Ultimate Edition - $7.99 (80% off)
- Castlevania Requiem: Symphony of the Night + Rondo of Blood - $3.99 (80% off)
- Batman: Return to Arkham - $4.99 (75% off)
- More from the PlayStation PlayStation 30th Anniversary Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- It Takes Two - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Aliens: Dark Descent - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Temtem - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the monthly freebies available exclusively to PlayStation Plus members.
Xbox
If more than one version of a game is available, the Xbox Series X|S price will be listed.
Xbox Games with Gold has been retired as of September 1, 2023. The following games are a part of Xbox Game Pass Deals and Discounts. An Xbox Game Pass Core or Ultimate subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- Expeditions: A MudRunner Game Supreme Edition - $51.99 (35% off)
- Session: Skate Sim Year One Complete Edition - $17.49 (75% off)
- Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition - $5.99 (90% off)
- There are more Xbox games on sale in this week's Deals with Game Pass Ultimate and Game Pass Core.
The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Find the best DLCs and add-ons for your games with the Xbox Beyond Black Friday Sale.
- The Game Awards Sale
- Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 - $32.49 (35% off)
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard - $41.99 (40% off)
- Star Wars Outlaws - $45.49 (35% off)
- Neva - $15.99 (20% off)
- The Plucky Squire - $22.49 (25% off)
- Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth - $34.99 (50% off)
- Dragon's Dogma 2 - $41.99 (40% off)
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Complete Edition - $24.99 (50% off)
- Age of Mythology: Retold Premium Edition - $39.99 (20% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition - $47.99 (40% off)
- Forza Motorsport - $34.99 (50% off)
- Tekken 8 - $34.99 (50% off)
- Tales of Kenzera: ZAU - $9.99 (50% off)
- EA SPORTS FC 25 - $27.99 (60% off)
- Ori: The Collection - $16.49 (67% off)
- More from the Xbox The Game Awards Sale.
Nintendo Switch
- Cozy Grove - $7.49 (50% off) (FREE for NSO members until 12/17)
- Capcom TGA Sale
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak - $14.99 (75% off)
- Onimusha: Warlords - $9.99 (50% off)
- Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen - $4.99 (83% off)
- Ubisoft Holidays Sale
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Complete Edition - $24.99 (50% off)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Gold Edition - $29.69 (67% off)
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle - $13.99 (65% off)
- Just Dance 2025 Deluxe Edition - $38.99 (35% off)
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas - Uno Party! Mania - $2.99 (40% off)
- More from the Nintendo Ubisoft Holidays Sale.
- Hogwarts Legacy - $14.99 (75% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - $11.99 (80% off)
- Mortal Kombat 1 - $15.99 (60% off)
- EA SPORTS FC 25 Ultimate Edition - $39.99 (50% off)
- Dredge - $12.49 (50% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ Legendary Edition - $39.59 (64% off)
- We Love Katamari REROLL + Royal Reverie Special Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments. Or let us know how you're enjoying your new games by jumping into the Official Shacknews Community Discord.
-
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend Console Download Deals for Dec. 13: The Game Awards 2024