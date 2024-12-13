Weekend PC Download Deals for Dec. 13: The Game Awards on Steam

The Game Awards have come to an end, but the Steam sale that's celebrating the show will continue throughout the weekend. Find the best of this year's nominees, as well as winners from past years, at a nice discount. It even extends to a game that isn't out yet, as Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth's PC port is 30 percent off right now. There are quite a few games on this list, so take a moment to check that out.

If that's not enough, there are two big sales that kicked off this week. The Epic Holiday Sale is underway, featuring big discounts on Alan Wake 2, Dragon Age: The Veilguard, and many others. Also, the GOG.com Winter Sale is underway, offering phenomenal deals on thousands of DRM-free titles.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Use the coupon code DEC15 to save 15% off the regular retail price of any PC game. Exclusions apply.

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of December, you'll receive Bomb Rush Cyberfunk, Old World, Atlas Fallen: Reign of Sand, Crime Boss: Rockay City, The Invincible, Moonstone Island, Inkulinati, Venba, and Monster Prom 3: Monster Roadtrip. These activate on Steam. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.

Pay $12 or more to get 9 Years of Shadows, Axiom Verge 2, Cookie Cutter, Ghost Song, Death's Gambit: Afterlife, The Knight Witch, and Axiom Verge. These activate on Steam.

Pay $5 or more to get Rusty's Retirement and Minami Lane. Pay $10 or more to also receive Spirit City: Lofi Sessions. Pay $22 or more to also receive The Ranch of Rivershine, Fae Farm, and Little Kitty, Big City. These activate on Steam.

Pay $5 or more to get Friends vs Friends, Pizza Possum, Star Renegades, and Kingdom Two Crowns. Pay $10 or more to also receive Kingdom Two Crowns: Norse Lands DLC, Norco, Kingdom Eighties, Sable, and Mr. Sun's Hatbox. Pay $15 or more to also receive Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley, SKALD: Against the Black Priory, and Dome Keeper Deluxe Edition. These activate on Steam.

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments. Or let us know how you're enjoying your new games by jumping into the Official Shacknews Community Discord.