Weekend PC Download Deals for Dec. 13: The Game Awards on Steam

The Game Awards have come to an end, but the Steam sale that's celebrating the show will continue throughout the weekend. Find the best of this year's nominees, as well as winners from past years, at a nice discount. It even extends to a game that isn't out yet, as Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth's PC port is 30 percent off right now. There are quite a few games on this list, so take a moment to check that out.
If that's not enough, there are two big sales that kicked off this week. The Epic Holiday Sale is underway, featuring big discounts on Alan Wake 2, Dragon Age: The Veilguard, and many others. Also, the GOG.com Winter Sale is underway, offering phenomenal deals on thousands of DRM-free titles.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (19% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $15.99 (70% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria - FREE until 12/19
- Prime Gaming Freebies (sorted by expiration date)
- Killing Floor 2 - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/18)
- Necromunda: Hired Gun - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/19)
- Morbid: The Seven Acolytes - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/25)
- Super Meat Boy - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/25)
- The Eternal Cylinder - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 1/1)
- No Straight Roads - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 1/1)
- STASIS: BONE TOTEM - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 1/22)
- Elite Dangerous - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 2/25)
- Destiny 2: The Final Shape - $24.99 (50% off)
- Epic Games Store Holiday Sale
- Alan Wake 2 - $24.99 (50% off)
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard - $38.99 (35% off)
- Star Wars Outlaws - $45.49 (35% off)
- God of War Ragnarök - $47.99 (20% off)
- Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut - $47.99 (20% off)
- Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition - $40.19 (33% off)
- Planet Coaster 2 - $39.99 (20% off)
- Frostpunk 2 - $35.99 (20% off)
- The Casting of Frank Stone - $27.99 (30% off)
- No More Room in Hell 2 - $23.99 (20% off)
- PC Building Simulator 2 - $16.74 (33% off)
- Satisfactory - $31.99 (20% off)
- Assassin's Creed Mirage - $19.99 (60% off)
- The Last of Us Part 1 - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Outlast Trials - $19.99 (50% off)
- Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered Starring Lara Croft - $14.99 (50% off)
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown - $19.99 (50% off)
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - $27.99 (60% off)
- Hitman World of Assassination - $27.99 (60% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Red Dead Redemption - $39.99 (20% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition - $23.99 (60% off)
- Remnant 2 - $24.99 (50% off)
- Dead by Daylight - $7.99 (60% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human Reloaded Edition - $23.99 (60% off)
- Total War: Warhammer 3 - $23.99 (60% off)
- It Takes Two - $7.99 (80% off)
- Battlefield 2042 - $4.79 (92% off)
- Monster Jam Showdown - $29.99 (40% off)
- Chivalry 2 - $9.99 (75% off)
- Alien: Isolation - $9.99 (75% off)
- Batman: Arkham Knight - $3.99 (80% off)
- More from the Epic Games Store Holiday Sale.
Fanatical
- Frostpunk 2 [Steam] - $28.34 (37% off)
- Silent Hill 2 Digital Deluxe Edition [Steam] - $47.99 (40% off)
- Symphonia [Steam] - $15.99 (20% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 [Steam] - $47.99 (20% off)
- Helldivers 2 [Steam] - $27.99 (30% off)
- Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess [Steam] - $33.49 (33% off)
- Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection Arcade Classics [Steam] - $33.99 (32% off)
- Tekken 8 [Steam] - $29.74 (57% off)
- Sand Land [Steam] - $26.39 (56% off)
- Dragon's Dogma 2 [Steam] - $33.59 (52% off)
- Starfield [Steam] - $36.39 (48% off)
- RoboCop: Rogue City [Steam] - $15.49 (69% off)
- Lies of P [Steam] - $35.99 (40% off)
- V Rising [Steam] - $18.19 (48% off)
- Flock [Steam] - $15.32 (23% off)
- Dave the Diver [Steam] - $10.99 (45% off)
- Core Keeper [Steam] - $11.49 (43% off)
- River City Girls 2 [Steam] - $12.39 (69% off)
- The Forgotten City [Steam] - $4.99 (80% off)
- Doom + Doom 2 [Steam] - $3.54 (65% off)
Gamebillet
- Planet Coaster 2 [Steam] - $39.49 (21% off)
- Elden Ring [Steam] - $43.49 (28% off)
- Farming Simulator 25 [Steam] - $37.29 (25% off)
- Tekken 8 [Steam] - $29.69 (58% off)
- Ready or Not [Steam] - $33.99 (32% off)
- Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition [Steam] - $39.99 (33% off)
- The Last of Us Part 1 [Steam] - $36.95 (38% off)
- God of War [Steam] - $27.99 (44% off)
- Returnal [Steam] - $33.99 (43% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $24.99 (58% off)
- Dark Souls Remastered [Steam] - $27.99 (30% off)
- Dark Souls 3 Deluxe Edition [Steam] - $44.95 (47% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $19.19 (68% off)
- Days Gone [Steam] - $10.79 (78% off)
Gamersgate
- Unknown 9: Awakening [Steam] - $25.00 (50% off)
- RoboCop: Rogue City [Steam] - $15.00 (75% off)
- Chorus [Steam] - $21.99 (45% off)
- Gravity Circuit [Steam] - $6.37 (63% off)
- Roguebook [Steam] - $3.75 (85% off)
GamesPlanet
- Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 [Steam] - $44.99 (25% off)
- Unknown 9: Awakening [Steam] - $21.99 (56% off)
- Dungeons of Hinterberg [Steam] - $11.25 (62% off)
- Resident Evil 4 Gold Edition [Steam] - $26.99 (46% off)
- Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection [Steam] - $26.99 (55% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human Reloaded Edition [Steam] - $23.99 (60% off)
- The Crew Motorfest [Ubisoft] - $18.99 (73% off)
- Crusader Kings 3 [Steam] - $18.99 (63% off)
- Find the full list of weekly deals on GamesPlanet.
GOG.com
- Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition - $46.39 (42% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition - $9.99 (80% off)
- Prime Gaming Freebies (sorted by expiration date)
- Blade of Darkness - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/18)
- Chasm: The Rift - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/18)
- The Falconeer - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/18)
- Kerbal Space Program - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/18)
- Tomb Raider: Anniversary - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/18)
- Necromunda: Hired Gun - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/19)
- Space Hulk: Deathwing Enhanced Edition - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/19)
- Star Wars Bounty Hunter - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/23)
- Ghost Song - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/25)
- Overcooked! Gourmet Edition - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/25)
- Riot: Civil Unrest - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/25)
- Mafia: Definitive Edition - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/31)
- Dredge - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 1/5)
- Overcooked 2 - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 1/5)
- Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 1/8)
- Baldur's Gate 2: Enhanced Edition - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 1/8)
- BioShock Remastered - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 1/8)
- Close to the Sun - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 1/8)
- Duck Paradox - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 1/8)
- Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 1/8)
- Quake 2 - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 1/8)
- Spelunky - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 1/8)
- Monster Train - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 1/22)
- Pumpkin Jack - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 1/22)
- Moonscars - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 2/19)
- The Outer Worlds - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 3/5)
- Frostpunk 2 - $35.99 (20% off)
- Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed - $29.99 (50% off)
- Doom + Doom 2 - $3.99 (60% off)
- Star Wars Dark Forces Remaster - $17.99 (40% off)
- South Park: Snow Day - $14.99 (50% off)
- Eiyuden Chronicles: Hundred Heroes - $24.99 (50% off)
- Anger Foot - $17.49 (30% off)
- Pepper Grinder - $8.99 (40% off)
- SteamWorld Heist 2 - $17.99 (40% off)
- Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons Remake - $9.99 (50% off)
- Peglin - $13.99 (30% off)
- RoboCop: Rogue City - $19.99 (60% off)
- Ghostrunner 2 - $9.99 (75% off)
- The Talos Principle 2 - $14.99 (50% off)
- System Shock - $15.99 (60% off)
- Jagged Alliance 3 - $22.49 (50% off)
- Blasphemous 2 - $14.99 (50% off)
- Dredge - $12.49 (50% off)
- Gunbrella - $7.49 (50% off)
- Psychonauts 2 - $14.99 (75% off)
- Return to Monkey Island - $12.49 (50% off)
- Cult of the Lamb - $12.49 (50% off)
- Disco Elysium - $9.99 (75% off)
- Dead Cells: Medley of Pain Bundle - $23.99 (40% off)
- Dorfromantik - $9.79 (30% off)
- WrestleQuest - $11.99 (60% off)
- Card Shark - $7.99 (60% off)
- Trek to Yomi - $4.99 (75% off)
- Prodeus - $14.99 (40% off)
- Tinykin - $6.24 (75% off)
- Weird West Definitive Edition - $5.99 (85% off)
- Immortality - $11.99 (40% off)
- Destroy All Humans 2 Reprobed - $13.19 (67% off)
- Nobody Saves the World Complete - $13.00 (60% off)
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Enhanced Edition - $11.99 (70% off)
- Chorus - $4.99 (80% off)
- Inscryption - $7.99 (60% off)
- Death's Door - $4.99 (75% off)
- Loop Hero - $3.74 (75% off)
- Ghostrunner Complete Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Two Point Hospital - $7.49 (75% off)
- Alien Isolation: The Collection - $12.49 (75% off)
- The Medium - $19.99 (60% off)
- Biomutant - $9.99 (75% off)
- Wreckfest - $11.99 (60% off)
- Saints Row: The Third Remastered - $5.99 (80% off)
- Saints Row 4 Re-Elected - $4.99 (75% off)
- Shadow Warrior 3: Definitive Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem - $9.99 (50% off)
- Serious Sam 4 - $7.99 (80% off)
- Metro Exodus Gold Edition - $7.99 (80% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition - $16.49 (67% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion GOTY Edition Deluxe - $4.99 (75% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind GOTY Edition - $5.99 (60% off)
- Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus - $5.99 (85% off)
- Wolfenstein: The Two Pack - $7.49 (75% off)
- The Evil Within Bundle - $6.24 (75% off)
- Fallout 4 GOTY Edition - $15.99 (60% off)
- Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition - $7.99 (60% off)
- Fallout 3 GOTY Edition - $6.59 (67% off)
- Wasteland 3: Colorado Collection - $9.91 (80% off)
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition - $7.99 (80% off)
- Alpha Protocol - $14.99 (25% off)
- The Expanse: A Telltale Series Deluxe Edition - $17.84 (40% off)
- Telltale Batman Shadows Edition - $11.99 (60% off)
- Journey to the Savage Planet - $7.49 (75% off)
- Frostpunk GOTY Edition - $10.77 (78% off)
- Carrion - $4.99 (75% off)
- Ion Fury - $9.99 (60% off)
- Guacamelee 2 Complete - $6.00 (75% off)
- This War of Mine Complete Edition - $4.61 (83% off)
- Deliver Us The Moon - $5.99 (76% off)
- Stellaris - $9.99 (75% off)
- Tropico 6 El Prez Edition - $15.74 (65% off)
- Europa Universalis 4 - $4.99 (90% off)
- Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire Obsidian Edition - $14.99 (75% off)
- Baldur's Gate Enhanced Edition - $6.99 (65% off)
- Baldur's Gate 2 Enhanced Edition - $5.99 (70% off)
- Neverwinter Nights Enhanced Edition - $5.99 (70% off)
- Planescape: Torment Enhanced Edition - $6.79 (66% off)
- Icewind Dale Enhanced Edition - $5.99 (70% off)
- Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic - $3.49 (65% off)
- Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic 2: The Sith Lords - $3.49 (65% off)
- Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy - $3.49 (65% off)
- Star Wars Jedi Knight 2: Jedi Outcast - $3.49 (65% off)
- Star Wars Jedi Knight: Dark Forces 2 - $2.09 (65% off)
- Star Wars Republic Commando - $3.49 (65% off)
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Digital Deluxe Edition - $6.74 (85% off)
- Deus EX GOTY Edition - $0.97 (86% off)
- Blade Runner Enhanced Edition - $2.49 (75% off)
- System Shock 2 - $1.99 (80% off)
- System Shock Enhanced Edition - $1.99 (80% off)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night - $9.99 (75% off)
- The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series - $12.49 (75% off)
- Day of the Tentacle Remastered - $3.74 (75% off)
- Grim Fandango Remastered - $3.74 (75% off)
- Full Throttle Remastered - $3.74 (75% off)
- Tomb Raider GOTY Edition - $2.99 (85% off)
- Tomb Raider: Legend - $0.97 (86% off)
- Tomb Raider: Underworld - $0.98 (89% off)
- Tomb Raider Anniversary - $0.98 (89% off)
- Beyond Good & Evil - $2.99 (70% off)
- Street Fighter Alpha 2 - $1.97 (67% off)
- Return to Castle Wolfenstein - $1.99 (60% off)
- Quake 2 - $3.99 (60% off)
- Quake - $3.99 (60% off)
- There are over 6,500 deals to be found during the GOG.com Winter Sale, including a handful of rotating flash deals. Find everything up for grabs over at GOG.com.
Green Man Gaming
Use the coupon code DEC15 to save 15% off the regular retail price of any PC game. Exclusions apply.
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth [Steam][Pre-order] - $48.99 (30% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 [Steam] - $43.34 (28% off)
- Silent Hill 2 Deluxe Edition [Steam] - $47.99 (40% off)
- Castlevania Dominus Collection [Steam] - $18.74 (25% off)
- Farming Simulator 25 [Steam] - $37.49 (25% off)
- Frostpunk 2 [Steam] - $30.23 (33% off)
- Helldivers 2 [Steam] - $31.99 (20% off)
- Tekken 8 [Steam] - $30.10 (57% off)
- Gravity Circuit [Steam] - $6.80 (60% off)
- Ebenezer and the Invisible World [Steam] - $10.99 (45% off)
- Party Animals [Steam] - $9.00 (55% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of December, you'll receive Bomb Rush Cyberfunk, Old World, Atlas Fallen: Reign of Sand, Crime Boss: Rockay City, The Invincible, Moonstone Island, Inkulinati, Venba, and Monster Prom 3: Monster Roadtrip. These activate on Steam. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.
Pay $12 or more to get 9 Years of Shadows, Axiom Verge 2, Cookie Cutter, Ghost Song, Death's Gambit: Afterlife, The Knight Witch, and Axiom Verge. These activate on Steam.
Pay $5 or more to get Rusty's Retirement and Minami Lane. Pay $10 or more to also receive Spirit City: Lofi Sessions. Pay $22 or more to also receive The Ranch of Rivershine, Fae Farm, and Little Kitty, Big City. These activate on Steam.
Pay $5 or more to get Friends vs Friends, Pizza Possum, Star Renegades, and Kingdom Two Crowns. Pay $10 or more to also receive Kingdom Two Crowns: Norse Lands DLC, Norco, Kingdom Eighties, Sable, and Mr. Sun's Hatbox. Pay $15 or more to also receive Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley, SKALD: Against the Black Priory, and Dome Keeper Deluxe Edition. These activate on Steam.
- Remakes & Remasters
- Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster [Steam] - $39.99 (20% off)
- Resident Evil Remake Trilogy [Steam] - $49.49 (45% off)
- Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered Starring Lara Croft [Steam] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Ace Attorney Anthology [Steam] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Risk of Rain Returns [Steam] - $11.24 (25% off)
- Star Wars: Bounty Hunter [Steam] - $14.99 (25% off)
- BioShock: The Collection [Steam] - $11.99 (80% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Remakes & Remasters Sale.
Ubisoft Store
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege - $8.00 (60% off)
- The Crew Motorfest - $21.00 (70% off)
Steam
- The Game Awards 2024
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth [Pre-order] - $48.99 (30% off)
- Metaphor: ReFantazio - $52.49 (25% off)
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard - $38.99 (35% off)
- Helldivers 2 - $31.99 (20% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 - $47.99 (20% off)
- Frostpunk 2 - $35.99 (20% off)
- Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 - $24.99 (50% off)
- Tekken 8 - $34.99 (50% off)
- Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection Arcade Classics - $39.99 (20% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition - $46.90 (48% off)
- Palworld [Steam Early Access] - $22.49 (25% off)
- Lorelei and the Laser Eyes - $18.74 (25% off)
- Animal Well - $19.99 (20% off)
- The Plucky Squire - $22.49 (25% off)
- Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth - $34.99 (50% off)
- Dragon's Dogma 2 - $39.89 (43% off)
- NBA 2K25 - $28.00 (60% off)
- No Man's Sky - $23.99 (60% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Stray - $17.99 (40% off)
- More from Steam's The Game Awards 2024 Sale.
- Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster - $39.99 (20% off)
- Dungeons of Hinterberg - $14.99 (50% off)
- SteamWorld Heist 2 - $16.49 (45% off)
- Another Crab's Treasure - $19.79 (34% off)
- Lies of P - $35.99 (40% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Darktide - $19.99 (50% off)
- Hitman World of Assassination - $27.99 (60% off)
- Outer Wilds - $14.99 (40% off)
- Sifu - $15.99 (60% off)
- Escape Simulator - $9.99 (50% off)
- River City Girls 2 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Gang Beasts - $7.99 (60% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments. Or let us know how you're enjoying your new games by jumping into the Official Shacknews Community Discord.
-
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend PC Download Deals for Dec. 13: The Game Awards on Steam