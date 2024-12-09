Evening Reading - December 9, 2024

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Your daily dose of sudoku

Viewer gets to solve a puzzle alongside Simon.

Post Malone in Hunt: Showdown?

What will they think of next?

Oh yeah, Australia did a thing

Seems as though people have split opinions.

SimCity play time!

I love this series of games. I'm not very good at them, but I love them all the same.

Retro gaming discussion

How goes your own retro gaming adventures?

Time to learn about Donkey Kong!

This YouTube channel is worth its weight in gold.

Of course the Zelda timeline matters

Now let's dive into the nitty gritty.

Undercover cop stories

I can't imagine the balls it'd take to be an undercover cop.

Do you know rainbows?

I'm not surprise that I probably don't know what's going on.

