TikTok files emergency motion for injunction to prevent U.S. ban

ByteDance currently has a January 19 deadline to divest from TikTok in the United States.
Donovan Erskine
After years of discussion about a potential ban of TikTok in the United States, owner ByteDance currently has until January 19, 2025 to sell off its U.S. operations of the popular video-sharing app or face a national ban. With that deadline just over a month away, ByteDance has filed an emergency motion for injunction to delay the potential ban.

TikTok owner ByteDance announced the motion for injunction this morning. The company is looking to hold off the ban until its appeal of the decision is heard by the Supreme Court. TikTok argues that small businesses and creators will lose hundreds of millions of dollars if the platform is banned.

The TikTok logo on a white background.

Source: ByteDance

Earlier this year, ByteDance alleged that a TikTok ban would be a violation of the First Amendment, an argument that the company has repeatedly emphasized. With the January deadline looming, it looks like a decision on TikTok may happen sooner than later.

