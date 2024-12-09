Marvel Rivals hit 10 million players during launch weekend NetEase Games' new hero shooter saw more than 10 million players log in over its first 72 hours.

Marvel Rivals has been all the rage since it was released on Friday, with millions of players flocking to the hero shooter. With launch weekend now over, NetEase Games has announced that 10 million people played Marvel Rivals over the game’s first 72 hours.

Developer NetEase Games announced the milestone in a social media post. “We want to extend our heartfelt thanks to each and every one of you,” the post reads.

🎉 In just 72 hours, we’ve reached an incredible milestone of 10 million players worldwide! 🎉



Let’s ignite the battle together! 💖#MarvelRivals pic.twitter.com/5njTulx24e — Marvel Rivals (@MarvelRivals) December 9, 2024

Marvel Rivals launched for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC with cross-platform support. The star-studded cast of playable characters includes Marvel mainstays like Captain America and Iron Man, as well as more obscure characters like Jeff the Baby Land Shark.

Marvel Rivals is currently in Season 0, with the first season set to kick off in January.