Marvel Rivals hit 10 million players during launch weekend

NetEase Games' new hero shooter saw more than 10 million players log in over its first 72 hours.
Donovan Erskine
NetEase Games
Marvel Rivals has been all the rage since it was released on Friday, with millions of players flocking to the hero shooter. With launch weekend now over, NetEase Games has announced that 10 million people played Marvel Rivals over the game’s first 72 hours.

Developer NetEase Games announced the milestone in a social media post. “We want to extend our heartfelt thanks to each and every one of you,” the post reads.

Marvel Rivals launched for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC with cross-platform support. The star-studded cast of playable characters includes Marvel mainstays like Captain America and Iron Man, as well as more obscure characters like Jeff the Baby Land Shark.

Marvel Rivals is currently in Season 0, with the first season set to kick off in January.

News Editor
Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

