Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Update 1 patch notes improve ray-tracing & fix crash issues

Several major bugs have been fixed and full ray-tracing with path tracing has been added to the game.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Bethesda
29

Indiana Jones is rolling out of early access for public launch on Xbox and PC platforms today, and with it comes its first major update, bringing quite a few fixes and improvements to the game. This update brought a substantial upgrade to ray-tracing, as well as several fixes for game crashes and gameplay-affecting bugs.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Update 1 patch notes

Bethesda and MachineGames rolled out Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Update 1 alongside its accompanying patch notes this week as the game leaves early access for public launch. Everyone who bought the deluxe edition has been playing for a few days already, but new players will enjoy a cleaner experience on start-up as this update addresses various crashes and bugs that were hindering gameplay and progress. It also adds an upgrade to ray-tracing that should make The Great Circle look even better than it already does. Read on for the full details below:

New Features
  • Added Full Ray Tracing (Path Tracing) feature on supported NVIDIA video cards. A minimum of 12GB VRAM is required to make use of this feature. Please note that we’re also working to support AMD FSR in a future game update.
General
  • Fix for a rare crash that could occur while saving the game.
  • Fix for an issue where you could temporarily lose Pre-Order/Deluxe outfit entitlements.
  • Fix to ensure your photographs appear more quickly when inspecting them from the journal.
Gameplay
  • Fix for a broken animation that could occur if you equip the rebreather immediately upon jumping into water.
  • Fix for a situation where you may not be able to interact with objects temporarily if you tried to push an enemy with your revolver while stamina is exhausted.
  • Fix for an issue that could prevent you from being able to block punches while looking at a nearby pickup object.
  • Fix for issue where you may not be able to change your disguise after leaving the Sukhothai village via a fast-travel signpost.
  • Fix for several places where the whip may detach unexpectedly when swinging.
  • Fix for an issue where Indy’s legs may unexpectedly snap into place when swinging across the gap in the bridge in Nepal.
  • Fix to prevent enemies from being unaware of Indy when reloading a checkpoint made very close to soldiers that are guarding the entrance to a restricted location.
  • Fix for an issue that may result in Gina not appearing near your docked boat when expected.
  • Fix for camera shaking unexpectedly when dying to scorpions near the end of the Gizeh level.
  • Fix for an issue where first shot made from a temporary gun would be silent.
  • Fix for an issue where enemies may have a delayed response after you have stolen valuables from them.
  • Fix for an issue that might make you appear in a broken animation state if restarting a checkpoint after using a zipline while the game is saving.
  • Fix for an issue that might result in being unable to use your whip if you were performing a whip crack while saving the game, and then reloaded that save.
  • Fix for an issue where you may become stuck in the “Lucky Hat” recovery state.
UI
  • Added “Reset to Default” selection in the Options menu.
  • Fix for a situation where rapid cycling of the Quick Equip menu might result in the wrong item being shown in the menu.
  • Added explanation of the Blue Suitcase revisit icon on maps to the in-game manual.
  • Prevent map location titles from overlapping with photo opportunity names.
  • Fix for intermittent text flicker during the credits.
  • Ensure the player’s Adventure Book list is updated immediately after unlocking a new book.
Graphics
  • Fix for bottles appearing overly blurred when moving around with an equipped bottle.
  • Fix for an issue where Indy’s right arm might look pinched above the wrist when in a bare-armed costume.
  • Fix for occasional stuttering that might be seen in cutscenes.
  • Fix to make Indy’s whip behave more naturally when attached to his belt.
Missions and quests – Please note this section contains some small spoilers
  • Ensure several photo opportunities are still available when revisiting levels or after completing sections of the game.
  • Ensure several journal notes are still available to be collected when revisiting levels or after completing sections of the game.
  • Ensure several Adventure Books are shown correctly on the map after purchasing map information booklets.
  • Fix to prevent player from getting stuck when dropping Giuseppe’s Key, rather than stashing it, in A Savage Predicament.
  • Fix to prevent rare issue where Gina may not path to the open door after the fire trap in the Chamber of Fire – Silver Trial mission in the Vatican.
  • Fix to prevent rare issue where Gina may not use the levers or may get stuck when pathing to an elevator in Wat Si Sawai in Sukhothai.
  • Fix for an issue where Gina may not help open the Game Room door at the Sukhothai Ziggurat.
  • Fix for an issue where Gina may not enter a co-op vault or climb when she has recently been in combat.
  • Fix for an issue where pieces of the Vatican fountain puzzle may keep moving slowly, that could prevent its completion if left for a very long time.
  • Fix for an issue that could prevent the “Finish Forging the Gold Key” quest objective from ever being cleared in your journal in the Vatican.
  • Fix for an issue where dying shortly after opening the safe in the Sukhothai HQ may result in player being unable to pick up all of the gold.
  • Fix for an issue where gates may be locked inside the caves if restarting a checkpoint while sneaking into the Nazi Compound in Gizeh.
  • Fix for an issue that prevent player from picking up an important book in Voss’ office inside the Nazi Compound in Gizeh.
  • Fix for an issue that might result in Antonio or Ventura being stuck in a “cower” state while you are in Antonio’s office in the Vatican.
PC Specific fixes
  • Improved performance on larger game levels if using an 8GB VRAM video-card.
  • Fix an issue where Alt-Tabbing might prevent you from being able to open your inventory.
  • Fix to make sure that the “Revert” option works correctly when you change video modes.
  • Fix for torch or lighter flames flickering when playing the game at a high refresh rate.
  • Fix for Sand Pouring and Torch flame effects not rendering correctly in Peru level on AMD video-cards.
  • Fix for issue where enabling HDR and DLSS simultaneously might result in a moiré effect on plain white walls.
  • Fix for an issue where black artifacts may appear in Indy’s eye during cutscenes inside the cave in Peru.
  • Fix for issue where black squares may appear intermittently on screen if renderscale is used at certain resolutions on AMD video-cards.
  • Fix to ensure that your Photos can be exported correctly from Steam cloud saves if you decide to switch to using Xbox cloud saves.
  • Please note that AMD FSR support will be added in a future game update.
Known Issues
  • We are aware some players may experience reduced performance if launching the game with DLSS enabled and we are looking into it. Players encountering this issue can try:
    • Navigate to the Options Menu after loading the game
    • Select Graphics Options
    • Switch from DLSS to TAA
    • Switch back to DLSS and exit the menu. Performance should return to normal shortly after

That covers the patch notes for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. Be sure to check out our review of the game and stay tuned for more news and updates as they come.

From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    December 9, 2024 8:08 AM

    TJ Denzer posted a new article, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Update 1 patch notes improve ray-tracing & fix crash issues

    • thecatinthehat legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      December 8, 2024 4:20 PM

      Indiana Jones and the Great Circle just unlocked.

      I can confirm the path tracing option is super heavy.

      • ShackGPT
        reply
        December 8, 2024 4:23 PM

        Super heavy like a metric or imperial shitton?

        • thecatinthehat legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          December 8, 2024 5:42 PM

          Well I'm getting stutters after enabling any of the 3 options and regardless of the strength of dlss i apply so I'm turning it off. The system recommendations were correct. You do want a 4080 to start engaging these features.

      • trelain legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        December 8, 2024 5:19 PM

        The game runs gloriously without path tracing.

      • baconisgod legacy 10 years
        reply
        December 8, 2024 5:36 PM

        Here's a slider for PT on and Off

        https://imgsli.com/MzI1MTI3

        • GloriousCow
          reply
          December 8, 2024 5:37 PM

          kinda looks better off to me. moodier.

          • randomjoe1
            reply
            December 8, 2024 7:55 PM

            I think the PT absolutely looks more correct. The shading on the pipes in particular looks wrong/flat without PT. You probably like the left because it does have darker shadows. A lot of times when games add path tracing like this the bounce lighting makes things brighter than the artists intended.

            • GloriousCow
              reply
              December 8, 2024 8:03 PM

              I think there are better examples. It tends to make outdoor shadows look much better

        • freshyk legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          December 8, 2024 7:58 PM

          Good thread with more examples

          https://old.reddit.com/r/nvidia/comments/1h9qqy7/indiana_jones_and_the_great_circle_path_tracing/

        • at0micgarden legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          December 8, 2024 8:34 PM

          On my rig, RT reflections is the worst performance hit. If I turn that off, put everything else on/maxed, in 4K with DLAA, it’s always above 60.

        • steve_o legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          December 8, 2024 9:46 PM

          The little "PT on" & "PT off" couple be reversed and I'd still think I wouldn't give a fuck for that kind of performance hit.

        • mobab legacy 10 years
          reply
          December 9, 2024 6:44 AM

          Looks better on. Without it, the shadows feel too dark.

        • The Grolar Bear
          reply
          December 9, 2024 7:13 AM

          If given the option I'll enable a feature like this but I honestly can never tell either way.

      • Masem legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        December 8, 2024 5:43 PM

        Dunkeyana Jones and the Big Round Thing

        https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xZxxpnK0LqU

      • OutlawSundown legacy 10 years
        reply
        December 8, 2024 6:07 PM

        Sneaking around knocking out fascists with random stuff is fun.

        • Arcanum legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
          reply
          December 9, 2024 6:32 AM

          The sounds are really satisfying. You hit someone with a shovel and get a solid "DONK".

          • OutlawSundown legacy 10 years
            reply
            December 9, 2024 6:51 AM

            Got one that was a shovel to the nuts before the headshot.

            • trelain legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
              reply
              December 9, 2024 6:53 AM

              See if you can find the fly swatter

      • wunderbred legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
        reply
        December 8, 2024 6:46 PM

        GeForce Now coming in clutch with full path tracing at 55-60fps

        • raeven legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          December 9, 2024 5:53 AM

          High-five fellow GeForce Now user. Looks amazing.

      • trelain legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        December 8, 2024 6:51 PM

        DLAA actually gives slightly higher fps than DLSS for me and better image quality obv

      • Roastb33f
        reply
        December 8, 2024 6:56 PM

        There's that word again. "Heavy." Why are things so heavy in the future? Is there a problem with the Earth's gravitational pull?

      • eatstheramen
        reply
        December 8, 2024 7:34 PM

        Not sure if I want to start Indy, COD6 or Stalker 2. Good problem to have. Oddly enough feeling fps.

        • trelain legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          December 8, 2024 7:46 PM

          Indy > Stalker 2 > CODBLOPS

          • eatstheramen
            reply
            December 8, 2024 7:57 PM

            Figured, I just finished a Dishonored low chaos run though, feel like I need something that requires little thinking.

            • trelain legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
              reply
              December 8, 2024 8:01 PM

              They are all good games anyways. Great time for gaming.

            • Arcanum legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
              reply
              December 8, 2024 9:14 PM

              That's fair. Indy is pretty thinky.

      • FirstPersonCooter legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        December 8, 2024 7:51 PM

        It feels like a tv Xbox game but I don’t know if should play it on PC…

        • shackwack legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
          reply
          December 9, 2024 8:00 AM

          This is what im wondering. On PC/desk or Series X +couch + oled

          • gmd legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
            reply
            December 9, 2024 8:23 AM

            PC to TV with xbox controller is what im doing

      • OutlawSundown legacy 10 years
        reply
        December 8, 2024 9:21 PM

        I’m really impressed with this one so far. Also the guy they got to do the voice for Indiana Jones sounds completely like Harrison Ford from Raiders.

        • crunkfunk legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          December 9, 2024 6:44 AM

          Troy Baker has been killin it for a long time now

      • digital_d legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        December 8, 2024 10:29 PM

        This game looks and plays great even on my crummy 3060 Ti (playing on a 34" utrawide so whatevs)

        • OutlawSundown legacy 10 years
          reply
          December 9, 2024 6:52 AM

          Yeah I’m running it on the 3060 ti. The game is extremely well optimized.

      • devpaul legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        December 9, 2024 6:08 AM

        pretty fun game, enjoying it so far.

      • dkrulz legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        December 9, 2024 6:42 AM

        Repost from old thread: How to skip all logo screens when starting game:
        Go to game directory->Content->Base->Video->Boot_sequence
        Change the file to a .bak (or whatever you want) and presto, straight to main menu!

        • voodooraze legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          December 9, 2024 7:41 AM

          Doing this now!

          • voodooraze legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
            reply
            December 9, 2024 7:43 AM

            Holy shit that's amazing.

            • dkrulz legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
              reply
              December 9, 2024 7:49 AM

              Agreed. if it was just a few screens I wouldn't bother generally but this game has quite a few.

        • dotcss
          reply
          December 9, 2024 7:44 AM

          Or quick resume on xbox :P

        • omnova legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          December 9, 2024 8:05 AM

          We have the technology to load games from menu to gameplay on 7 seconds now but no players must sit through 30 seconds of splashes every time!

      • ThomW legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        December 9, 2024 7:28 AM

        I love it so far. I've played seven hours and it's really a neat game. Way better than I expected.

      • ADSliv legacy 10 years
        reply
        December 9, 2024 7:48 AM

        Man, I kinda dismissed this game, but looks like I'll have to check it out!

      • boarder2 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        December 9, 2024 7:58 AM

        PT has such a huge impact on the lighting in this game. It seems very worth it to enable if you can.

