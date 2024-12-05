Evening Reading - December 5, 2024

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Another Twitter meme account shutters

Don't think this site deserves such joyful content sandwiched amongst the slime that has risen on it over the last 20 months. Jumping ship to 🧵& 🦋 by end of '24 (if the account lasts until then).

See you on t'other side, normal men! 🖖🐶

🧵 wejustnormalmen

🦋 wejustinnocentmen — We're just normal men (@wejustnormalmen) December 2, 2024

Twitter is a sad husk of what it once was. Sad to see "We're just normal men" go, but I completely understand. Here's one last one for the road.

We're just innocent men pic.twitter.com/fhoKfuhAfO — We're just normal men (@wejustnormalmen) December 2, 2024

This new NBA All Star game format is buns

I agree with Stephen A.

November Rain on the guitar in Stalker 2

Slash would never play that rock n' roll masterpiece on an acoustic guitar.. Would he?

More quality Kendrick Lamar content

Some say Kendrick is still in the studio screaming "Mustard!" to this very day.

The new GNX album features some great samples and references to amazing music and artists.

When the St. Louis Blues are playing "Not Like Us" to troll the Maple Leafs, you know you are cooked.

And that's how banger albums are made.

Squabble Up in pixel art is pretty cool.

Bill Murray is a national treasure

Bill is absolutely diabolical for this 💀 pic.twitter.com/mq2I63QF7X — New Heights (@newheightshow) December 5, 2024

RIP Patrick Swayze.

Megatron cooked this 49ers fan

𝗧𝗥𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗜𝗡𝗚: A young #49ers fan gets trolled by Megatron at Universal Studios:



“What are you gonna teach me how to do? Lose the Super Bowl three times in a row.”



😂😂😂pic.twitter.com/LsiQ60xDDb — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 3, 2024

Probably a Lions fan.

Rich Eisen's Michigan victory tour enters its fourth straight year

Rich trolls OSU fans better than most other UoM grads.

Ohio State has not beaten Michigan in football for 1832 days. #GoBlue #Michigan #BeatOhio — Michigan Clock 〽️ (@MichiganClock) December 5, 2024

That time Jelly Roll was on Tulsa King

This scene popped into my head today for some reason. 2024 was truly the year of Jelly Roll.

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for December 5, 2024. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.