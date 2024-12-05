New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Elden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Evening Reading - December 5, 2024

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for Shacknews Evening Reading.
Asif Khan
Asif Khan
1

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Another Twitter meme account shutters

Twitter is a sad husk of what it once was. Sad to see "We're just normal men" go, but I completely understand. Here's one last one for the road.

This new NBA All Star game format is buns

I agree with Stephen A.

November Rain on the guitar in Stalker 2

Slash would never play that rock n' roll masterpiece on an acoustic guitar.. Would he?

More quality Kendrick Lamar content

Some say Kendrick is still in the studio screaming "Mustard!" to this very day.

The new GNX album features some great samples and references to amazing music and artists.

When the St. Louis Blues are playing "Not Like Us" to troll the Maple Leafs, you know you are cooked.

And that's how banger albums are made.

Squabble Up in pixel art is pretty cool.

Bill Murray is a national treasure

RIP Patrick Swayze.

Megatron cooked this 49ers fan

Probably a Lions fan.

Rich Eisen's Michigan victory tour enters its fourth straight year

Rich trolls OSU fans better than most other UoM grads.

That time Jelly Roll was on Tulsa King

This scene popped into my head today for some reason. 2024 was truly the year of Jelly Roll.

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for December 5, 2024. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

CEO/EIC/EIEIO
CEO/EIC/EIEIO

Asif Khan is the CEO, EIC, and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola