PlayerUnknown releases Preface: Undiscovered World tech demo

The demo showcases PlayerUnknown's Melba tech, which is meant to generate an earth-scale dynamic environment locally and without cloud data.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via PlayerUnknown Productions
Brendan “PlayerUnknown” Greene and his PlayerUnkown Productions studio have revealed and released new demos this week, one of which is an ambitious-looking environmental tech demo. Preface: Undiscovered World was released alongside Prologue: Go Wayback! (which is a single-player open-world survival game). Preface features PlayerUnknown’s Melba technology, allowing for generation of earth-scale planet with dynamic conditions and entirely created on local hardware.

Preface: Undiscovered World was shared this week, with a page and early access opened up on Steam and a demo available to play now, as well as Prologue: Go Wayback!. What is Melba and how does it power Preface? Apparently, it’s a dynamic machine-learning tool for environmental design technology, as shared in its description on Steam:

To that end, players can jump in and see what Preface has for them now. PlayerUnknown Productions claims players will be able to explore an earth-scale 200-million square mile space that features 8 unique biomes, including forests, deserts, plains, and more. Down the line, lighting, terrain variety, water, clouds, and much more are expected to be implemented.

With a Discord set up for feedback, we’ll look forward to seeing what Preface: Undiscovered World has in store for us. Stay tuned for more news and updates on Preface and Prologue on the PlayerUnknown topic, right here at Shacknews.

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

