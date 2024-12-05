PlayerUnknown releases Preface: Undiscovered World tech demo
The demo showcases PlayerUnknown's Melba tech, which is meant to generate an earth-scale dynamic environment locally and without cloud data.
Brendan “PlayerUnknown” Greene and his PlayerUnkown Productions studio have revealed and released new demos this week, one of which is an ambitious-looking environmental tech demo. Preface: Undiscovered World was released alongside Prologue: Go Wayback! (which is a single-player open-world survival game). Preface features PlayerUnknown’s Melba technology, allowing for generation of earth-scale planet with dynamic conditions and entirely created on local hardware.
Preface: Undiscovered World was shared this week, with a page and early access opened up on Steam and a demo available to play now, as well as Prologue: Go Wayback!. What is Melba and how does it power Preface? Apparently, it’s a dynamic machine-learning tool for environmental design technology, as shared in its description on Steam:
To that end, players can jump in and see what Preface has for them now. PlayerUnknown Productions claims players will be able to explore an earth-scale 200-million square mile space that features 8 unique biomes, including forests, deserts, plains, and more. Down the line, lighting, terrain variety, water, clouds, and much more are expected to be implemented.
With a Discord set up for feedback, we’ll look forward to seeing what Preface: Undiscovered World has in store for us. Stay tuned for more news and updates on Preface and Prologue on the PlayerUnknown topic, right here at Shacknews.
Any of you know much about this new PlayerUnknown game?
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2943740/Prologue_Go_Wayback/
It’s … not what I was expecting. Single player, ML generated terrain. It’s weird that no two games will be the same but the experience I guess is what they are trying to balance across different terrain generation.
