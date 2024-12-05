TMNT: Tactical Takedown is a new strategy game from the makers of I Am Your Beast The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are jumping into a new genre thanks to developer Strange Scaffold.

The resurgence of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles continues to be one of gaming's best stories of the last few years. The Heroes in a Half-Shell have rediscovered their arcade brawling roots with an all-new beat 'em up, relived their glory days with an old-school compilation, and even ventured into new sewers with a roguelike. The Mean Green Machine can't be stopped, because they're about to explore another new genre with the newly announced Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tactical Takedown.

Revealed during Thursday's PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted presentation, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tactical Takedown comes from the team at Strange Scaffold in conjunction with publisher Paramount Game Studios. The former most recently put out the widely overlooked I Am Your Beast. Tactical Takedown represents a shift in genre for both the Turtles and the Strange Scaffold team, as it takes them into the realm of turn-based tactical strategy. Players will take on the role of each individual Turtle, where they'll fight the Foot Clan and other foes across different levels. Each of the radical reptiles will get their own distinct moves and supers to take down their enemies. This will culminate with a battle against a fearsome new face of the Foot.

Little else is known about TMNT: Tactical Takedown, but Strange Scaffold will be looking to continue its streak of quality game releases. Prior to releasing this year's I Am Your Beast, the team received critical praise for its work on El Paso, Elsewhere, which is set to receive some sort of film adaptation.

The Turtles have fared well in other genres so far with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate receiving heavy praise for its take on the Hades-style roguelike. We'll be sure to watch for Strange Scaffold's turn with the fabulous foursome in the months ahead. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tactical Takedown is set to release in 2025 on PC.