How to change your FOV - Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Nobody likes a narrow point of view, especially when exploring the secrets of the past.
Aidan O'Brien
Aidan O'Brien
Shacknews
If you have gleefully stepped into the snapping whip and trademark hat of the world's most famous archaeologist (sorry, Dr. Howard Carter) in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, then you might be wondering why things seem a little narrow. It's because the default field of view is not up to much, but don't worry, you can change it.

The Accessibility Menu in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

To change the field of view, pause the game and go to the Options menu. From there, navigate to the Accessibility tab, where you will find the Field of View option in the Camera section. Set it to your desired value, up to a maximum of 110, and then go back to the game to enjoy your wider field of view.

You can also use that menu to turn off motion blur, which I always recommend, turn on or off screen shake, or activate camera stabilization if you are feeling a little bit of motion sickness. The Accessibility menu is also where you can change font size and UI colors if you are having trouble reading the screen during the game's more action-oriented moments.

Be sure to check out our Indiana Jones and the Great Circle page for more helpful guides.

Contributing Guides Editor
Contributing Guides Editor

Hailing from Ireland, Aidan has been conditioned by local weather conditions to survive hours at his PC grinding through whatever game is offering the lowest possible drop rates for loot. He thinks the easiest way to figure out what fans of games want to read is to just be a fan of games. You can normally find him logged into Warframe, Destiny, or a gacha game. You can reach out to him on X @scannerbarkly.

