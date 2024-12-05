How to change your FOV - Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Nobody likes a narrow point of view, especially when exploring the secrets of the past.

If you have gleefully stepped into the snapping whip and trademark hat of the world's most famous archaeologist (sorry, Dr. Howard Carter) in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, then you might be wondering why things seem a little narrow. It's because the default field of view is not up to much, but don't worry, you can change it.

How to change your FOV - Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Source: Shacknews

To change the field of view, pause the game and go to the Options menu. From there, navigate to the Accessibility tab, where you will find the Field of View option in the Camera section. Set it to your desired value, up to a maximum of 110, and then go back to the game to enjoy your wider field of view.

You can also use that menu to turn off motion blur, which I always recommend, turn on or off screen shake, or activate camera stabilization if you are feeling a little bit of motion sickness. The Accessibility menu is also where you can change font size and UI colors if you are having trouble reading the screen during the game's more action-oriented moments.

Be sure to check out our Indiana Jones and the Great Circle page for more helpful guides.