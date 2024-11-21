Evening Reading - November 21, 2024

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

No memes allowed in this classroom

THIS HAS ME CRYYYYYYYYYYINGGGGGGGG pic.twitter.com/Vr6U4I8TGo — ducki 🏳️‍⚧️ (@dxckiii) November 20, 2024

What do we think of this, chat?

Kit & Krysta talk about the amiibo launch anniversary

How many amiibo have you purchased over the years?

He used to do this every Friday...

You know Twitter (X) is really a terrible place when the meme posters start rapidly dropping off.

D'Ernest Johnson hosts Thanksgiving dinner for 125 kids at the Boys & Girls Club of NE Florida

#Jaguars RB D'Ernest Johnson hosted a Thanksgiving dinner for 125 kids at the Boys & Girls Club of NE Florida, NFL YET Club. This is the second year Johnson's foundation, the Slow Grind Foundation catered a holiday meal at this location. pic.twitter.com/9hZnYG8I97 — Alessandra Pontbriand (@APontbriandTV) November 19, 2024

Love to see it.

How did this even happen?

They couldn't recreate this if they tried 100,000 times.

Ants battle for a Twinkie

Ant warfare is truly fascinating.

Congratulations, Matt Gertz!

ahahahahahahahahsahsahahahahahashhaahahha — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) November 21, 2024

Happy for this guy who is not Matt Gaetz.

First snow of the year in Northeast Ohio

The First Snow of the Season in Cleveland, Ohio pic.twitter.com/MCrLN9yWhQ — Gabe Wasylko (@GabeWasylko) November 22, 2024

The first snow is truly a magical moment every year that ushers in months of seasonal depression in Northeast Ohio.

East side of Cleveland near Euclid is a mess. Spotted some lightning too pic.twitter.com/xwAfoSTrHx — Matt Lance (@lance_aerial) November 22, 2024

The roads are an absolute mess tonight.

Actually I think I don’t want a dome pic.twitter.com/ZIT3cPXknS — John (@JohnHillbery) November 22, 2024

Browns fans are hoping the Haslams reconsider their move to an indoor closed roof stadium after that win over the Steelers.

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for November 21, 2024. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.