Evening Reading - November 21, 2024

- S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl review: I would walk 500 miles
- Avowed's dynamic combat system is at the heart of its magical world
- Homeworld 3's War Games DLCs add new strategies to the roguelike mode
- Path of Exile 2 will have a robust endgame in place for early access
- Google faces pressure from DOJ to divest Chrome after antitrust court loss
- Marvel Rivals reveals Hawkeye as its next playable character
- Rage of the Dragons NEO review: They are comin' back! And fighting!
- NVIDIA CFO says Blackwell AI chips are now in the hands of the company's major partners
- Dragon Quest 3 Remake producer wants to give Final Fantasy 6 some HD-2D love
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
No memes allowed in this classroom
THIS HAS ME CRYYYYYYYYYYINGGGGGGGG pic.twitter.com/Vr6U4I8TGo— ducki 🏳️⚧️ (@dxckiii) November 20, 2024
What do we think of this, chat?
Kit & Krysta talk about the amiibo launch anniversary
How many amiibo have you purchased over the years?
Today is also the 10th anniversary of Nintendo amiibo's North American release! #Amiibo #Nintendo #WiiU pic.twitter.com/lozlFJxC2g— Shacknews (@shacknews) November 22, 2024
He used to do this every Friday...
November 20, 2024
You know Twitter (X) is really a terrible place when the meme posters start rapidly dropping off.
D'Ernest Johnson hosts Thanksgiving dinner for 125 kids at the Boys & Girls Club of NE Florida
#Jaguars RB D'Ernest Johnson hosted a Thanksgiving dinner for 125 kids at the Boys & Girls Club of NE Florida, NFL YET Club. This is the second year Johnson's foundation, the Slow Grind Foundation catered a holiday meal at this location. pic.twitter.com/9hZnYG8I97— Alessandra Pontbriand (@APontbriandTV) November 19, 2024
Love to see it.
How did this even happen?
They couldn't recreate this if they tried 100,000 times.
Ants battle for a Twinkie
Ant warfare is truly fascinating.
Congratulations, Matt Gertz!
ahahahahahahahahsahsahahahahahashhaahahha— Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) November 21, 2024
Happy for this guy who is not Matt Gaetz.
First snow of the year in Northeast Ohio
The First Snow of the Season in Cleveland, Ohio pic.twitter.com/MCrLN9yWhQ— Gabe Wasylko (@GabeWasylko) November 22, 2024
The first snow is truly a magical moment every year that ushers in months of seasonal depression in Northeast Ohio.
East side of Cleveland near Euclid is a mess. Spotted some lightning too pic.twitter.com/xwAfoSTrHx— Matt Lance (@lance_aerial) November 22, 2024
The roads are an absolute mess tonight.
Actually I think I don’t want a dome pic.twitter.com/ZIT3cPXknS— John (@JohnHillbery) November 22, 2024
Browns fans are hoping the Haslams reconsider their move to an indoor closed roof stadium after that win over the Steelers.
