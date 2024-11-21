New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Elden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Evening Reading - November 21, 2024

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for Shacknews Evening Reading.
Asif Khan
Asif Khan
1

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

No memes allowed in this classroom

What do we think of this, chat?

Kit & Krysta talk about the amiibo launch anniversary

How many amiibo have you purchased over the years?

He used to do this every Friday...

You know Twitter (X) is really a terrible place when the meme posters start rapidly dropping off.

D'Ernest Johnson hosts Thanksgiving dinner for 125 kids at the Boys & Girls Club of NE Florida

Love to see it.

How did this even happen?

They couldn't recreate this if they tried 100,000 times.

Ants battle for a Twinkie

Ant warfare is truly fascinating.

Congratulations, Matt Gertz!

Happy for this guy who is not Matt Gaetz.

First snow of the year in Northeast Ohio

The first snow is truly a magical moment every year that ushers in months of seasonal depression in Northeast Ohio.

The roads are an absolute mess tonight.

Browns fans are hoping the Haslams reconsider their move to an indoor closed roof stadium after that win over the Steelers.

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for November 21, 2024. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

CEO/EIC/EIEIO
CEO/EIC/EIEIO

Asif Khan is the CEO, EIC, and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola