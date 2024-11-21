Google faces pressure from DOJ to divest Chrome after antitrust court loss The Department of Justice is pushing a federal judge to rule that Google must divest out of its first-party browser.

Google, having lost an antitrust lawsuit earlier this year regarding its dominance of the internet search market, may soon have to divest out of its proprietary internet browser Chrome if the US Department of Justice (DOJ) has its way. Reportedly, the DOJ Is pushing a federal judge to order Google to divest out of the Chrome browser in hopes that the action may curtail Google’s stranglehold on internet search browsers and results manipulation.

The DOJ released a statement on the matter of Google and its suggestion for divestment from Chrome this week in a filing in the Distict Court in Columbia. In it, the government entity shares that it believes Chrome must be removed from Google to remove some of the power it has over the overall market of search engines and results:

To remedy these harms, the [Initial Proposed Final Judgment] requires Google to divest Chrome, which will permanently stop Google’s control of this critical search access point and allow rival search engines the ability to access the browser that for many users is a gateway to the internet.

The DOJ has been active in its approach to Google's search engine monopoly with the company losing its antitrust lawsuit in August 2024.

Source: US Department of Justice

Google lost its antitrust lawsuit earlier this year in August, being ruled a monopoly when it comes to search engine dominance. As a result, the DOJ has been teasing the possibility of breaking up Google altogether over the course of the last few months. This move represents the first solidified push following that lawsuit’s results. The DOJ also suggests that Google be barred from exclusionary deals with groups like Apple and Samsung to limit it’s ability to bar competitors out of the market.

Google has signaled that it still intends to appeal the monopoly ruling, which will likely delay execution of such remedies. As we wait to see how it turns out, stay tuned for further updates on the Google topic here at Shacknews.