Marvel Rivals reveals Hawkeye as its next playable character Marvel's resident arrow expert is bringing his marksmanship to Rivals in early December.

The roster of Marvel Rivals is expanding once again next month, and with it comes arrow marksman and new Rivals Duelist Hawkeye. Between timely charged shots, explosive area-of-effect shots, swift swordplay that can push enemies back, and more, Clint Barton looks like he’s going to be deadly in precise and practiced hands.

Marvel Rival’s developers revealed Hawkeye for the game’s roster in a new trailer this week. Hawkeye will join the Duelist class in the game on December 6, 2024, meaning he’s built for offensive damage and aggression. His main perk is his charged shot. Hawkeye can let arrows rip with ease, but if he charges a shot, it will do more damage. He even has a perfect charge where if you time the release right, it will get an even further damage bonus. For slippery enemies, Hawkeye can employ an explosive arrow to lock them down or rock them with AoE damage. Finally, if enemies get close, Hawkeye can use his swords to fight, including being able to push enemies back. In the trailer, we even see him push an enemy off a ledge of the map for a dastardly kill.

Hawkeye will bring the overall roster of Marvel Rivals to 28 characters (Psylocke has been teased, but she’s not on the official website). According to a rough roadmap that recently came out, NetEase and Marvel Games hope to have around 33 heroes ready to play by the time the game comes out in full fashion. That will also include 8 competitive and quick play maps, 1 Conquest map, and a new practice range.

With December 6 set for Hawkeye to arrive in Marvel Rivals, stay tuned for what comes next.