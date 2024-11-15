Marvel Rivals post-launch roadmap begins with Doom's Rise mini-season Marvel Rivals' creative director has laid out a rough roadmap of the year ahead for the upcoming hero shooter.

Marvel Rivals is weeks away from its official launch and it looks like NetEase Games has some grand plans for the game beyond its 1.0 release. On Friday evening, Creative Director Guangyun "Guangguang" Chen laid out details on what to expect in the weeks ahead. That includes the game's Season 0 period, which will be titled Doom's Rise.

As the season's title implies, Doom's Rise will explore the fallout from Doctor Doom unleashing the Timestream Entanglement that has led to the Marvel Rivals premise. Players will proceed to do battle across the game's four new Chronoverses: 2099, Present, Mosaic, and Collapsing.

Yuen also announced the ambitious content plans for this opening season. It will include:

33 heroes

8 maps for Quick Match and Competitive modes

1 Conquest map

1 all-new Practice Range

Season 1 will officially kick off this January. Yuen explains that each season will last for three months and will feature a slew of new additions. These could include new heroes, maps, Team-Up Abilities, and potential new game modes. Battle Passes will begin in earnest for this season, but Doom's Rise will feature half a Battle Pass for its abbreviated length.



Source: NetEase Games

The last thing to note is that Yuen teased one final hero reveal for the days prior to Marvel Rivals' official launch. The only hint he offered is that this character will synergize specifically well with Hulk, the first hero that started the development team's journey. Look for Marvel Rivals to release on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S on December 6 with every character available to play at launch.