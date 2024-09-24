New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Marvel Rivals adds Psylocke to its roster

Psylocke will be available when Marvel Rivals launches in December.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
NetEase Games
1

With the Marvel Rivals betas firmly in the rearview, developer NetEase Games has all eyes set on the full release this December. The game’s roster is already loaded with comic book icons, and is adding another to its ranks. The mutant Psylocke is coming to Marvel Rivals.

The announcement trailer for Psylocke includes gameplay footage of the psychic-powered assassin. She has a warp ability that lets her blink across short distances, as well as a skill she can use to temporarily cloak herself. The trailer also showcases her Ultimate ability, in which Psylocke sprouts pink butterfly wings and rapidly slashes multiple enemies with her sword.

The addition of Psylocke brings Marvel Rivals’ roster count to 27. She was preceded by the announcements of Captain America and Bucky Barnes over the summer. NetEase previously confirmed that every character in Marvel Rivals will be unlocked for all players upon release.

Psylocke will be playable when Marvel Rivals launches on December 6, 2024. Stick with Shacknews for all your Marvel Rivals updates.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

